Celebrate the Festival of Colors: Holi Festival Tour India 2015 with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

Holi, the festival of colors is one of the most popular, vibrant and boisterous festivals of India. Celebrated every year on the days of the full moon in the month of March, with extreme gaiety and joy this festival heralds the end of winter and marks the advent of spring. Also known as the spring festival, it is a time of unity, happiness and "joie de vivre" as the streets are transformed into a kaleidoscope of all the colors of the rainbow.



There are many stories, myths and legends with the festival’s origins but most intertwined with Holi is the tradition of “Holika Dahan, a bonfire the night before Holi. It is the metaphoric burning of Holika –an evil mythological character symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The magic of playing with color begins early in the morning, and the revelry continues through the day. Traditional delicacies are prepared in advance and served while playing Holi. Families, friends, and neighbors get together to enjoy this festival of colors with gay abandon.



In a very interesting conversation with the CEO of Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Durjay Sengupta elucidated that this festival is an integral part of Indian tradition and culture and visiting India during Holi is the best way to get the feel of real India where thousands of people dazzle the streets with unified enthusiasm to celebrate this riot of colors, splashing colored water and smearing powdered color over each other.



Mr. Sengupta further elaborated that even though this festival is celebrated all over India but the fervor and jubilance in North India is unmatched. Compass India Holidays has specially designed tailor-made a Holi festival 2015 tour for their clients to experience the bonhomie, the colors, and the vibrancy of this festival.



Arrangements are made for the guests to mingle and play Holi with an Indian family and white kurtas/Indian attire is provided for especially for the occasion.



This specially crafted tour begins in the Capital city New Delhi, a city of contrasts and paradoxes, the remnants of the Moghul reign and the Colonial past still visible in the many majestic monuments and impressive buildings throughout the city.



Experience a rickshaw ride in Old Delhi to the Grand mosque Jamal Masjid through narrow lanes and colorful souk –like bazaars to the seat of the Mughal Empire, the massive Red fort. Drive past the Presidents palace and India gate, Humayun’s tomb and Qutub Minar, the highest sandstone minaret in the world.



Head to Royal Rajasthan, the land of resplendent palaces and grandiose forts .Enjoy a boat ride in the placid waters of Lake Pichola in Udaipur, a city of fairytale palaces, lakes, temples and gardens. Experience the vivid hues of the “Blue City” Jodhpur set on the edge of Thar Desert en-route to Jaipur.



Jaipur or the “Pink City” as it is often called is a labyrinth of fascinating bazaars, opulent palaces, majestic forts and historic sights. Post sightseeing of this bustling city proceed to watch The Elephant festival at the Chaaugan Ground on Holi eve. The noisy and exciting fanfare begins with a colorful procession of all the elephants; that are superbly decorated, towards the stadium. Highlights of this grand celebration are elephant polo matches, elephant parades, elephant beauty contests with some folk dance performances by local artisans.



The sojourn further takes you to Agra to witness the ethereal beauty of Taj Mahal, a must see on everyone’s list. Watch the splendorous Taj Mahal transform with the changing hues of the sky Taj Mahal – a truly spellbinding sight. Experience a breathtaking live show on Taj by performing artisans depicting the era in time.



The Holi festival tour ends but the memories linger on forever leaving an unquenched thirst to return for more. Explore the vast heritage, the festivals, the rituals and the traditions and enjoy the cultural palimpsest that is India with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.



