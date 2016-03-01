Celebrate Women's Day with Richardson's Flowers

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --Established in 1911, International Women's Day (March 8th) is a growing global holiday that celebrates women, their progress and myriad of achievements throughout history. In addition to honoring historic heroines, the holiday encourages everyone to show appreciation for the women who have personally affected their lives. Richardson's Flowers can help customers select a beautiful bouquet to express gratitude and admiration for the special women in their lives on March 8th.



Family-owned and operated, Richardson's Flowers has been providing South Jersey with fresh, top quality flowers, plants, related gifts and services since 1978. As an opportunity to thank and celebrate powerful women, International Women's Day is now an official holiday in more than two dozen countries, encouraging people across the globe to give gifts, plan special events, and participate in related activism. While there are numerous ways to celebrate, people around the world give flowers to their mothers, wives, daughters, and other women to show their appreciation. Richardson's Flowers believes a thoughtfully-arranged bouquet of fresh, beautiful flowers can express what words cannot.



For this year's Women's Day, reflect upon all the meaningful women who have shaped history, pushed forward progress, and provided support and inspiration on a personal level. Richardson's Flowers team of expert florists are excited to participate in Women's Day and assist customers in creating personalized arrangements for their loved ones. With an extensive line of fresh, high quality flowers, customers can create romantic displays for spouses, something sweet and fun for friends, and a grand display of their favorite blooms for mothers.



For additional ways to celebrate, visit Richardson's Flowers' blog or swing by the shop in person to start planning a wonderful Women's Day.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers is a family owned and operated business serving the Southern New Jersey community since 1978. Our skilled and creative team of florists pride themselves on crafting fresh, high-quality floral arrangements for gifts, events, and holidays. Richardson's Flowers is a member of the Society of American Florists, the Medford Business Association, Teleflora's top 500 florists, and BBrooks' nationwide network of florists.