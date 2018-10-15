Celebrating Success and Positive Company Culture Orecco Electric Takes Staff to Thailand for Tourist Vacation

Yueqing City, Zhejiang -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --Many companies, no matter what space, try to just get the most out of their workers with no concern for their health or happiness, despite the proof that this ultimately leads to lower levels of production. The good news is the leading secondary power distribution product manufacturer and distributor, China-based Orecco Electric, takes the complete opposite approach, highly valuing the hard work done every day by all the members of their team.



Celebrating the quality of their work and dedication to the company's continued success, Orecco Electric recently announced they organized a complete tourist trip to Thailand to help everyone relax, reduce stress, and unwind. The team couldn't be happier about the experience.



"Over the last six months, our staff has become worn out from all of their hard work, so our company organized this tour of Thailand as a five day holiday to help us all recharge," commented a spokesperson from Orecco Electric. "Our team has reached a total of 35 people total, they are mainly engineers, sales managers, and office clerks who are young and love to tour abroad. Our company duty is to help make a happy life for our staff. Work isn't everything, we also need free time to relax. It's a win-win all around."



Thailand is a popular tourist destination for both Chinese citizens and those from around the rest of the world famous for its rich culture, friendly people, fine cuisine, and beautiful natural sites. All this and more were enjoyed by the Orecco Electric team for a full five days of fun in the sun.



Staff member Andrew Ni, remarked, "It was a wonderful time for an organized tourist trip to Thailand. I am the engineer in compact substation department. I have worked seven years in this department for Orecco Electric, and now I can enjoy tourism like this every year because of Orecco's winning philosophy. I love this company, I love this family!"



