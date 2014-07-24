West Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --Responsible for delighting a generation of readers with character-driven allegories, co-authors David and Karen Mains have launched a successful crowdfunding campaign for their “Tales of the Kingdom” trilogy. Endeavoring to enliven a new generation with timeless narratives, the campaign supports a new life for the book series in print and digital formats. A life that incorporates newly drawn character illustrations that embody these inspiring stories and celebrate cultural diversity.



Having already won the Gold-Medallion Award for children’s fiction twice in its 30 years in print the Tales of the Kingdom trilogy is already what one would call a crowd pleaser. Using the short story approach to teaching values and fortitude the trilogy has already positively influenced one generation. Now the co-authors need crowdfunding support to make a mark on the next.



Kickstarter crowdfunding funds raised will bring 36 new illustrations to the award-winning children’s books, and all-new digital formats. The new books will include the illustrations of a aspiring Bulgarian artist who, out of over 90 artists who competed for the honor, won the chance to be the famed trilogy’s new illustrator. With crowdfunding support the Mains' will bring their timeless allegories and the winning artist’s new designs to a new generation of readers. Now culturally mindful, the children’s books will have multi-ethnic character representations as well as nearly 350 newly designed pages.



Audio samples of the Tales of the Kingdom trilogy can be heard and chapters can be read on the co-author’s Kickstarter page. Some crowdfunding perks include fully revised copies of the award-winning books in exclusive hardback, limited collector’s editions.



About Tales of the Kingdom Trilogy

The Tales of the Kingdom Trilogy is a set of three books co-authored by David and Karen Mains. Titles include “Tales of the Kingdom”, “Tales of the Resistance” and “Tales of the Restoration” with 12 stories and illustrations per book, 36 allegorical character-driven stories in all. In 2014 the children’s book series celebrated its 30th year in print.



Information:

To support the Tales of the Kingdom Trilogy Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign visit https://bit.ly/KickstartTales. The campaign is set to end on August 4th.



Contact:

Dr. David & Karen Mains

Co-Directors, Mainstay

davidm@mainstayministries.org

630-293-4500



Website:

http://kingdomtales.com/



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/talesofthekingdom