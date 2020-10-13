Celebrating the 50th Episode of Solo, the Podcast That Celebrates Single Living

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2020 --In a world where most people get married, where do people turn for advice if they don't want to settle down—for now or forever?



Since the start of 2020, they have been tuning into a podcast that explores how not being married affords the opportunity to start a business, make art, or simply sleep in whenever they want. A podcast for the "single by choice."



Solo: The Single Person's Guide to a Remarkable Life has released its 50th episode (wherever podcasts can be found).



As part of that episode, host Dr. Peter McGraw—a behavioral scientist, humor researcher, and bachelor—invites back his guests from the Episode 1 to talk discuss the podcast's development.



Solo has already exceeded 150,000 downloads at episode, with no advertising and publicity. The podcast is experiencing exponential growth fueled by word of mouth and organic search.



The top five episodes:



1. Introducing Solo: Setting goals and expectations for the podcast and its origin story.



2. The Science of Single Living: Busting myths of marital bliss and revealing the upside of single life.



3. What Makes a Life Remarkable: Putting forth a blueprint about what singles can do with their time and energy to flourish.



4. What is Ethical Non-monogamy: An alternative look at sexual relationships available to single people.



5. What Kristin Newman was Doing while you were Breeding: The first remarkable single to join the podcast and a look at solo travel and adventure.



The 50th episode revisits some of the themes of the podcast, which include:



- Positive project. Solo is pro-single. Not anti-marriage.



- Inspirational. The podcast is designed to expose singles to new ways to live.



- Stretching oneself. Encourage people to live on the edge.



- Broad. The podcast is not just about sex and dating. There is a focus on money, career, travel, art, health, fitness, and well-being.



- Inclusive. This is a podcast for men and women, straight and gay, sexual and asexual. Etc.



Lastly, they look to the future of a podcast for the unapologetically unattached. The goal is to build a community—a place for singles to talk positively about the opportunities and challenges of single living. McGraw hosts a monthly zoom call with listeners. There is a forum to discuss episodes, and of course, there is an Instagram page: @unapologeticaly_unattached. There will be no Facebook page, however. Being on Facebook is not remarkable.



About Solo's host

Dr. Peter McGraw is a behavioral scientist, humor researcher, and bachelor. He is the author of Shtick to Business, co-author of The Humor Code, and has written for Slate, Fortune, Fast Company, Psychology Today, and Huffington Post. He hosts the podcast Solo: The Single Person's Guide to a Remarkable Life. He can be reached at 1-720-837-2622 or peter.mcgraw@colorado.edu.