Celebrating the Good - Nursing DAISY Award

In a world filled with weeds, you can water the flowers — recognizing and appreciating the good – which is precisely the idea behind the DAISY awards.



Formed in 1999, the DAISY Foundation is an international organization created on behalf of J. Patrick Barnes whose family wished to honor the great nursing care he received while in the hospital before his death.



"We wanted to give patients, families, and co-workers an easy way to express their gratitude for nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care," said Mark Barnes, co-creator of the DAISY Foundation. "And we wanted the program to honor nurses all year long."



At Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is given to a nurse who has been nominated by the community or their peers for showing incredible skill and kindness in their work.



Recently, St. George Hospital recognized Avery Broadbent as its latest DAISY Award recipient.



"We appreciate any opportunity we have to highlight our fantastic team of nurses here at St. George Regional," said Natalie Ashby, nurse administrator for St. George Regional Hospital. "The quality of care in all of our departments would not be at the level it is without the tireless efforts of nurses like Avery and many others."



According to the article in Some Good Hospital News, Broadbent has been a nurse with St. George Hospital for three years and is known for her upbeat attitude and friendliness toward everyone.



After witnessing Broadbent's exceptional care of her husband, Kari Moss nominated Broadbent for the DAISY Award, noting that, "She (Broadbent) really cared about him as a person, not just another body she was taking care of."



During the two days that Broadbent cared for Moss' husband in the ICU, Moss noticed that she "went the extra mile in every step of his care."



"She did little things for him to be comfortable," Moss said. "When my husband signaled he wanted to write something she immediately found some paper, a clipboard and a pen for him to be able to communicate with us more easily. She also found some laminated cards with questions/words on them that I could ask him so he could tell us what he was feeling or wanting to express. I found that to be so helpful."



Another nomination, this time from Anna Chouquer, indicates that Broadbent's tender care of Chouquer's cousin made it much easier to feel at ease about what was going on.



"Avery showed my 84-year-old cousin loving compassion. She was so careful and tender with her," Chouquer said. "She was always kind and upbeat when she came into the room, which was especially important since my cousin really needed that positivity, and so did I."



The DAISY Award allows nurses like Broadbent and others to be recognized for the little things and the big things that make quality care the only acceptable kind of care.



Community members are encouraged to nominate nurses for the DAISY Award. If you know someone who is deserving of a nomination, submit them online here. A nominee will be selected monthly by the St. George DAISY Selection Committee.



