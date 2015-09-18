Celebration Saunas Announce the First Infrared Sauna Cost Calculator

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2015 --Celebration Saunas just announced the launch of their online energy consumption calculator. The traditional saunas of the past relied on maintaining very high temperatures by splashing water on hot stones. Today, modern saunas, better known as infrared saunas, surround the user with infrared heat panels. These panels are more effective at warming your core and can be plugged into any wall outlet at home. With less frequent trips to the doctor's office and only an additional $4.00 a month to your electric bill, infrared saunas have fast become a standard option when purchasing a new home or upgrading to your existing home. The health benefits and research are growing daily.



Generally, most users consider the cost difference of owning a traditional sauna to an Infrared Sauna when it comes to making the decision to purchase one. The average cost per use of an infrared sauna is about 5-10 cents, versus 25-35 cent per use of a traditional sauna, these numbers depending on the size of the sauna and the duration of each use. This is why celebration saunas saw the need to create and integrate an online calculator on their website; this is to allow users to calculate the Operational Monthly Cost of their desired Sauna based on their Local Billing Rate Per kWh before purchase. The sauna calculator has also been integrated into the product pages of all Saunas sold on the site for easy access to all buyers.



"Celebration Saunas is the first sauna manufacturer that's not afraid to hide this information. Most other manufacturers hide this info as their Saunas are so inefficient," says Katie DeCicco, owner of Celebration Saunas. "Many buyers purchase the home Sauna and after the first month discovers that their electricity bill has drastically pushed through the roof. This is why we have created this calculator to allow the buyers know the approximate amount of the additional bill their home Sauna will add to their bill."



How the calculator works:



For users to calculate the energy consumption level of their Infrared Sauna, they can visit the calculator page, select the type of Sauna they use.



Buyers can also purchase sauna kits from https://celebrationsaunas.com/ and get to enjoy their home sauna without the fear of outrageous electricity bill.



To learn more about the company, visit https://celebrationsaunas.com/



Media Contact:

Katie DeCicco

Owner, Celebration Saunas

katie@celebrationsaunas.com

855-728-6248

353 W 56th Ave Denver, CO 80216

United States

https://celebrationsaunas.com/