California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2018 --The singer Halsey, due to endometriosis and previous miscarriage experiences, chose to freeze her eggs at age 23 to prevent infertility. Freezing eggs is an option to preserve fertility, it is a hope or an option for endometriosis infertility treatment, but this treatment is very costly (frozen eggs usually cost about US$10,000, plus several hundred dollars per year for ovarian storage costs) and it is not 100% successful, so egg freezing is not an ideal solution for most women.



Actress Sasha Parkinson chooses a total hysterectomy to cure endometriosis. It is a long-term solution for endometriosis pain treatment. However, this surgery is to remove the uterus and cervix as well as both ovaries. In addition, after ovary removal, the patient will experience low levels of estrogen, advanced menopause, and other serious side effects.



ESPN anchor Molly tends to use drugs for endometriosis pain management, which leads her advanced menopause. Medications, such as oral contraceptives or antibiotics, aspirin, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can relieve pain, but long-term use of antibiotics has an effect on the liver, what's worse, and once these drugs are stopped, the symptoms will recur.



The dancer Julian Hoff chooses to fight endometriosis through diet and dance. Diet and exercise belongs to natural remedies for endometriosis, which can help relieve endometriosis pain, but this treatment cannot eradicate the disease condition.



Super star's experience sharing help us to raise awareness and advance the knowledge of the endometriosis, yet, just as we have seen, both Egg freezing, surgery, drugs have its advantages and disadvantages. Then what is the treatment for endometriosis ?



In China, it is a popular way to cure diseases by traditional herbal medicine. Herbs can be used to treat different diseases, included endometriosis, tubal blockage and so on gynecological diseases. Chinese herbs have significant advantages in relieving symptoms associated with chronic diseases like endometriosis. At present, Chinese medicine treatment has aroused great concern at abroad, specially USA for its higher success rate without recurrence and side effects. And you can learn more about why herbal medicine can be as a new approach needed in endometriosis treatment option right here: http://www.99eyao.com/english/a/a9794.htm.



From the Traditional Chinese Medicine perspective, Traditional Chinese Medicine believe the syndromes include phlegm and blood stasis, qi stagnation and blood stasis, but the main reason is uterine congestion. The main treatment methods are activating blood circulation to dissipate blood stasis, softening hardening and dispersing stagnation. So promoting blood circulation, dissolving blood stasis, reducing inflammation will be great helpful for reducing the symptoms of endometriosis. Currently, the proved effective Endometriosis Herbal Medicine is fuyan pill, which was created by Dr.Lee, who is specialized in reproductive system and urinary system diseases and has already successfully cured many patients by using traditional Chinese medicine. Dr. Li Xiaoping has been engaged in Chinese medicine research for more than 30 years, she is one of the most renowned herbalist doctors in Hubei Province, Wuhan, China and. Based on the theory of traditional Chinese medical science and her personal experiences, Dr.Lee developed Fuyan pill, a herbal medicine that specially for women's tubal conditions and endometrium conditions treatment and Chinese herbal medicine Fuyan Pill has been authorized by the State Intellectual Property Office of China as a patented product with patent number 201110031968.



Fuyan Pill introduces a new but traditional non-surgical treatment for Endometriosis. Herbs Fuyan Pill with Patent formula, and the formula will be prescribed to patients according to their disease conditions. That's because, sometime, even patients with the same gynecological diseases, yet owning to the different symptoms and conditions, the formula of fuyan pill will be different too. In this regard, this treatment theory can account for why fuyan pill has a higher success rate in curing endometriosis.



Fuyan Pills is made up of more than 50 kinds of precious herbs, these herbs together make fuyan pill has an amazing functions in promoting blood circulation, eliminating inflammation, killing bacteria, clearing heat and etc. (Fuyan Pill Ingredients and Functions of Each Herb can be reference here : http://global.fuyanpills.com/notice/20111229/117.html ). By promoting blood circulation, the blood stasis can be dissipated, pain can be eased. By promoting blood circulation, the blood stasis can be dissipated, pain can be eased and the abnormal intima or tissues will be got rid of and dissipated. At the same time,the herbs fuyan pill also can eliminate the pathological changes in gynecologic organizations, regulate menstruation, and other women's infertility caused by gynecologic diseases and inflammation. After long-term treatment and consolidation, inflammation was eliminated, the underlying imbalances will be restored and the endometriosis will be get rid of from the root cause to prevent recurrence. What's more, fuyan pill can help improve the immunity and strengthen the self-healing ability, it is one of the most recommended home remedies for endometriosis, see Endometriosis Herbal Treatment Cured Stories below.



Herbs For Endometriosis Success Story 1



Dianne was diagnosed with endo in 2010 and during a surgery to remove it. They found a 3cm cyst and severe adhesions. She had painful periods and groin pain but didn't notice endo until then. At that time she didn't know anything of it and just follow the doctor what he thought was right. She was prescribed with birth control but left with physical and mental weakness, which is a lot worse than before. It is difficult even for her to keep a part-time job and she is still in mid 20s. She stopped the medicine after two months because she didn't want to live in constant misery for the rest of life. Her pain grew back in 2012, 2 years after surgery. Got examined and it was already the size 2 years ago. Her doctor told that if she can get pregnant then endo will be cured automatically. However, she failed many times of trying. Then she was recommended by one of her friend with Fuyan pill. She did not give too much hope at first, but the pain gradually reduced after 6 months and period got back to normal again. In 2013, she got pregnant. Now Dianne is a happy mother with two lovely babies.



Endometriosis Herbal Treatment Success Story 2



Abby has married for 10 years, and she has 3 beautiful children. Last month, Abby felt very painful when she urinated and the pain lasted a very long time, and she would also feel painful when she had sex. Abby felt scared and at first she just took some painkillers like cafaflam to relieve the pain. However, as time went by, the medicine was less useful for her pain. Her husband decided to take her to the hospital to have a gynecological check-up, and it turned out to be endometriosis. Abby googled for more information, but only to be told that the disease would get worse if the disease is left treated. Abby did not want to do surgery since she knew it might lead to some unexpected complications. They were excited to be informed that some females who had the same experiences finally were cured by fuyan pill. Therefore, the couple consulted Dr. Lee.



About Dr. Lee and Fuyan Pills

Dr. Li Xiaoping is the chief physician of Dr. Li's Chinese Medicine Clinic in Wuhan. Dr. Li has been engaged in Chinese medicine research for more than 30 years and has invented a new traditional treatment method for genital and urinary tract inflammation. Based on this, Dr. Li invented the "Fu Yan Pill" for the treatment of the female reproductive system and many more. Inflammation of a gynecological disease. Chinese medicine Fuyan Pill has been authorized by the State Intellectual Property Office of China as a patented product with patent number 201110031968.



If you have any questions or concerns about the treatment of endometriosis infertility or other diseases such as adenomyosis, hydrosalpinx, bacterial vaginitis and other gynecological diseases, please feel free to contact us from http://www.drleetcmclinic.com and our team of Chinese medicine will Willing to provide you with free and professional help.