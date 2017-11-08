Celebrity-Endorsed Leather Atelier Garners Mainstream Attention

Sallisaw, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --This holiday season will mark the first collaboration between Ethos Custom Brands–a local producer of custom leather goods–and Ree Drummond's The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. With both companies located just hours apart geographically, their partnership is fueled by their shared Oklahoma state pride and a joint passion for quality craftsmanship. With the majority of Ethos' custom work commissioned for performers and celebrities, this joint venture will introduce the Ethos Custom Brands aesthetic to a broader market of American shoppers.



Though this independently-owned, hometown atelier has received national attention from some of the biggest rock and country artists, until now, Ethos Custom Brands has been a well-kept secret within the music community. As the premiere guitar strap company in the USA, Ethos has attracted a cult following for their American-made products; their celebrity clientele includes Garth Brooks, Willie Robertson, Taylor Swift, John Oates, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Kenny Loggins, Amy Grant, Imagine Dragons, and Thomas Rhett.



After first being introduced to the Ethos brand in July, the Pioneer Woman's staff requested a sample in order to assess Ethos' quality and craftsmanship firsthand. A ladies leather tote–one of The Pioneer Woman's best selling gift items on The Mercantile's website–was the first item requested from the small-town company.



With only chocolate leather on hand, Ethos produced a new color variation of the sample in July as they waited for Drummond's custom-colored leather order to arrive from their Italian-based tannery. Upon inspecting the final product a few weeks later, Drummond and her team immediately proceeded with a sizeable purchase order for both their original cognac tote and the new chocolate tote. Since then, Ethos has expanded their five-man shop, having hired three, additional full-time artisans and currently searching for four more.



As they continue working together, Chad Little, Owner & Art Director of Ethos Custom Brands, hopes that The Pioneer Woman Mercantile will engage Ethos to produce all of their leather products. Of the partnership's launch, Little states, "Being that Ree's right in the heartland...they immediately jumped at the opportunity to work with fellow Oklahomans. It's not simply because it's made in America–it's made in Oklahoma, and Ree's an Oklahoma girl. It really is a synergistic, symbiotic relationship."



Currently, Ethos bags for The Pioneer Woman Mercantile are sold online at http://www.themercantile.com and at The Mercantile's brick and mortar location in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Their premium guitar straps can be purchased at http://www.ethoscustombrands.com. For interviews or press inquiries, please email Bobbye Sizemore at bobbye@ethoscustombrands.com.



About Ethos Custom Brands

Handmade in the USA, Ethos Custom Brands is an artisanal producer of high quality, custom leather goods. Founded in 2010, the Oklahoma-based leather shop designs and produces custom guitar straps, boots, and accessories as well as an in-stock line of their own signature-designed items. For more information on Ethos Custom Brands, go to https://www.ethoscustombrands.com



About The Pioneer Woman Mercantile

Owned by Ree Drummond (aka. The Pioneer Woman), The Pioneer Woman Mercantile is a curation of Ree's favorite products for her life, home, and kitchen. Living on a working ranch just outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, the award-winning American food blogger and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author opened The Mercantile as a shop, bakery, and restaurant in 2016. Boasting 25,000 square feet, The Mercantile's physical location simultaneously launched an online site to make Ree's collections available nationwide. For more information about The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, go to www.themercantile.com.