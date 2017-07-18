Celebrity Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov Opens New Salon in New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --A Celebrity hairstylist who has gained worldwide exposure for being one of the best hairstylists in the world is pleased to announce he has opened a new salon in New York. Arsen Gurgov, who brings hair to life has opened the new full-service salon on East 60th Street just off Madison Avenue.



The new salon allows customers to have their hair done by a top hairstylist in a luxury environment. Arsen Gurgov believes it's not only about producing a stunning hair style like a Hollywood Wave and making the customer look amazing that's important, but it's also about the experience of visiting a salon. That is why the celebrity hairstylist spent a great deal of time choosing the right location, and hiring the best designers, and team members to provide a unique and elegant salon experience.



Arsen Gurgov said: "I want my customers to feel special when they come to my salon. Going to a salon should provide a full experience, giving the customer a relaxing and fun environment where they feel special as soon as they walk through the doors. That is why my new salon provides."



The celebrity hairstylist whose reputation has reached countries that include the UK has become one of the most in-demand stylists in New York. With a reputation for providing the perfect blow dry, perfect ponytail & smooth hairstyles, customers are coming far and wide to visit the new salon. It has been reported that customers are not only coming from around the USA to visit the new salon, but also from different countries around the world while on vacation in New York.



To learn more about the celebrity hairstylist, and the services available, please visit www.arsengurgov.com.



About Arsen Gurgov

Arsen Gurgov, a celebrated master hairstylist, and TV personality is the go-to expert for chic, sexy, lustrous hair. Arsen worked with his mentor Louis Licari at the renowned Louis Licari salon on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for nearly 20 years. (The salon was recently rebranded, Licari Cutler.)



Contact details:

30 east 60th street 15th floor New York, NY 10022

Phone number: 212-401-2222

salon@arsengurgov.com