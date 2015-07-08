Celebrity Hairstylists to Headline Multi-City Hairology Tour

Sugarland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --Three celebrity hair stylists will headline the multi-city Hairology Tour which begins in Houston at the Center Stage Events on August 3, 2015. Karl J, Lisa Jackson and Orlando Rodriguez have 60 years of combined experience in the industry and will go around the country to educate and inspire stylists in the latest hair trends and techniques.



Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insight from the knowledge and skills acquired during their stellar careers, and hear the stylists talk candidly about their careers and what inspires them. A variety of industry-related topics will be covered including celebrity styling 101, proper branding, and earning beyond the chair by Karl J, whose impressive client list includes Vivica A. Fox, Meagan Good, Lisa Raye, Teyana Taylor and Lil Kim. Known as one of the industry's most sought after hairstylists, Karl J brings an array of experience from working with the who's who of celebrities in film, television, fashion and music. In addition to his salon in Pennsauken, New Jersey, and the Karl J Flat Iron, he runs the annual Karl J Celebrity Hair and Fashion Show and Competition, a premier event held in major cities throughout the United States and abroad.



About Lisa Jackson

With twenty years of experience under her belt, hair weaving expert Lisa Jackson will conduct presentations on the 'No Snag' and 'Transparent Closure Techniques'. The owner of Houston Hair Weaving Center in Houston, Texas, Ms. Jackson's innovations in the hair industry extend beyond her undetectable hair weaving methods. There is a strong demand for her expertise and advice, with appearances at hair shows, conventions, workshops, and seminars.



About Orlando Rodriguez

Presenting to the audience on color techniques, Orlando Rodriguez has been working with the Paul Mitchell School in Houston for several years, teaching cutting, styling and color techniques. His services are in very high demand, requiring appointments to be booked at least two months in advance. Rodriguez's experience includes working on stage as the main platform artist teaching at least 200 people. For three years, he was part of the Armstrong McCall annual show prepping models backstage, and has done stage work for Rockstar energy drink.



