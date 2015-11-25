Celebrity Rental Cars Announces Mega Launch with Impressive Range of Service Offerings

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Celebrity Rental Cars is pleased to announce the official launch of their affordable car rental service in Scottsdale and Phoenix. A start-up organization that has just opened their doors, the company is backed by owners that have grown up around exotic cars and are very knowledgeable about the industry. Celebrity Rental Cars is confident about making a positive difference in this region's car rental market by providing world class luxury rental experience to their customers.



The comprehensive fleet of exotic cars currently available at Celebrity Rental Cars for rent includes Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi, BMW, and many more. This high-end fleet is sure to impress commuters looking to add a touch of class in their local traveling experience. Celebrity Rental Cars is conveniently located in the Southwest Jet Center, making it simple for jet-set clients to go from runway to roadway.



Talking about the company's mission, a senior official from Celebrity Rental Cars stated, "We are proud to offer the absolute finest in luxury vehicles in the Scottsdale and Phoenix area. Dedicated to making luxury car rental affordable, we are offering luxury rentals at a price point significantly lower than the others in this region."



More information about Celebrity Rental Cars is available at http://www.celebrityrentalcars.com



About Celebrity Rental Cars

Celebrity Rental Cars is a just launched luxury car rental service operating in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. The company is now offering an impressive range of exotic cars available on rent for the best price in the local market.