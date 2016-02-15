Celebrity Rental Cars Impresses with Their World Class Car Rental Service During the Waste Management Golf Tournament

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Renowned Scottsdale car rental service Celebrity Rental Cars has received accolades from many visitors that were is the town recently to enjoy the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Dubbed by the experts as "The Greatest Show on Grass," this week-long tournament concluded on February 7, 2016. Celebrity Rental Cars is a recently launched car rental service offering world class luxury rental experience within an affordable pricing.



Celebrity Rental Cars offers a huge range of exotic cars for rent including Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Audi, Bentley, BMW, and many others. Their hassle-free rental process has been designed to save time and money for the customers. Mobile phone reservation facility is also available round the clock. Most importantly, Celebrity Rental Cars is one of the most affordable car rental services in Scottsdale and Phoenix.



To address the high demand for cars on rent during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Celebrity Rental Cars had introduced an additional fleet of vehicles and some special offers. Official sources have revealed that the travelers preferred using cars from Celebrity Rental Cars because all their cab drivers are background checked and specially trained to serve as city guides.



Highlighting his experience with Celebrity Rental Car, Daniel Sherman from Colorado stated, "Logistics can be a serious concern while visiting a new city, particularly during a big event like Waste Management Phoenix Open. Luckily, Celebrity Rental Cars solved all my transportation problems within an affordable price. Their drivers were always on time, courteous, and knowledgeable about the city."



Talking about the company's efforts to serve the golf enthusiastic travelers, a senior spokesperson from Celebrity Rental Cars stated, "The Waste Management Phoenix Open is a matter of great pride for this region. As a car rental service provider, we are happy to play a small role in ensuring convenience to all the guests that were here for this event. "



More information about Celebrity Rental Cars is available at http://www.celebrityrentalcars.com



About Celebrity Rental Cars

Celebrity Rental Cars is a recently launched luxury car rental service operating in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. The company is now offering an impressive range of exotic cars available on rent for the best price in the local market.