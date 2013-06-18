San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2013 --PiXanta, the German-American Packaging Technology Developer, is expected to introduce its first line of K-Cup compatible coffees, this fall. The company is currently preparing the launch-video for its "CelebrityBlends". CelebrityBlends will contain the newly developed "SavoryFilters" for Maximum taste and Minimum waste. The launch phase will be followed by a nationwide roll-out.



"We hope to find celebrities, interested in partnering with us during our launch phase and beyond" explains Torsten Scholl. "This will give the new brand some additional weight and meaning" he adds.