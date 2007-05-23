Celent: Maple Tech Clients Say “Nobody Else Was Able to Provide the Flexibility and Functionality at Such a Low Cost”

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2007 -- Once every two years, industry-leading consultant Celent conducts an evaluation of Policy Administration Systems available from the industry’s technology vendors, and publishes a report with their findings.



In the 2007 PAS report, Celent notes that Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System “is a complete end-to-end system” solution and “the user interface is one of the richest available…” providing “a significantly enhanced client experience.” Celent also notes that when it comes to rates and rules table management Aspire’s “…rules engine is remarkably intuitive…” and “…changing rates also seems to be quite easy.” From a usability standpoint Celent comments that “overall, the [Aspire] system sports one of the most modern interfaces available.”



When considering implementation and implementation costs, Celent says “implementing the Aspire system requires fewer resources than with many other systems.” Celent highlights the fact that Maple is able to “keep implementation costs well below average” and “implementations of Aspire [are] some of the quickest around, especially for complex commercial lines.”



In summary, Celent says that “Maple has…developed an excellent system with very happy clients.”



“To say that we were completely delighted with Celent’s review of our company and our Aspire product would be an understatement,” says Nicholas Teetelli, Maple Tech’s CEO. “Celent’s findings serve as an accreditation to us that the dedication and focus we have committed in the development of Aspire are truly geared toward offering our clientele unparalleled flexibility, user-friendly interfaces and a truly powerful state-of-the-art information system platform.”



Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

