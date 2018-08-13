Celerity Announces Launch of New Brand Identity

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --Celerity Educational Group, a nonprofit network of public charter schools in Los Angeles, announced today the launch of a new brand identity. The organization will now be known as ISANA, which means "sun" in Eastern Uganda. Among other changes will include a new logo, social media presence, and a new website domain name (www.isanaacademies.org).



"Our rebranding efforts reflect positive changes highlighting the best of the organization's culture and an unwavering dedication to providing a superior, tuition-free public education experience to our students," said Nadia Shaiq, Chief Executive Officer. "With this powerful name in hand, we wanted to personalize with an acronym representing what we stand for – Innovative, Socially Aware Network of Achievers."



Because the organization values inclusiveness and transparency, it was important to include all stakeholders in the rebranding process. In June 2018, school leaders reached out to all students, families, and staff for input. One theme that kept emerging revolved around the concept of a sun – symbolizing a new day and new hope for each one of the students and families served. The ISANA crest logo sits two children who are studying under the sun of ISANA. Under them, are symbols that reflect key aspects of the organization.



Throughout 13 years of operating public charter schools, the organization has consistently stood out among all public education options available – outscoring schools in individual communities, throughout the school district and across the state. Internal branding research and stakeholder focus groups determined that evolving its original brand was the optimal decision. As a result, the Board requested a rebrand to renew and rejuvenate the organization's overall perception with the public – providing schools where students from underserved areas thrive in an atmosphere of high expectations and engaging curriculum with challenging learning activities.



"Making the decision to rebrand our organization was no easy task," said Curt Hessler, Board Chair. "It was more than a name change and new logo. It was about re-examining ourselves and identifying what sets us apart, to reflect our strengths, values, and mission as a place of high aspirations for learning. The Board is extremely proud of our school leadership and professional teaching staff for taking on this important milestone."



Each of the 6 individual public charter schools will be renamed "Academy" but still maintain their original names to ensure identities remain consistent with current families: ISANA Nascent Academy (Jefferson Park), ISANA Octavia Academy (Glassell Park), ISANA Palmati Academy (North Hollywood), ISANA Cardinal Academy (Sun Valley), ISANA Achernar Academy (Compton), and ISANA Himalia Academy (Central/Vernon).