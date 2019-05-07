Celero and ASAPP Financial Technology Extend and Expand Relationship

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2019 --After two years of a successful strategic partnership, Celero and ASAPP are pleased to announce they have extended and expanded their collaborative relationship to continue to deliver innovative and integrated omnichannel solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada.



Through Celero and ASAPP's partnership, nine Canadian credit unions are actively using ASAPP's account and lending origination solutions, and six more are currently implementing the platform. Collectively these 15 credit union brands have over $23B in assets under management, support over 560,000 members, and operate over 170 branches in seven provinces, representing over 10% of the total membership and assets of the Top 100 credit unions in Canada.



The renewal of the partnership, effective May 1, 2019, means that Celero will continue to act as a preferred sales and distribution partner for ASAPP's account and lending origination (AOS / LOS) modules, and promote ASAPP's expanded offering as it develops and launches its Omnichannel Experience Platform (OXP).



"The momentum over the past two years partnering with Celero has been tremendous. We are very excited about the renewal and expansion of our relationship together, especially as we expand ASAPP into a full omnichannel experience platform combining customer experience software with digital agency services," noted JR Pierman, President & CEO, ASAPP.



Enabling seamless integration with digital solutions



The partnership agreement also extends Celero and ASAPP's relationship to further collaborate on developing a connector between ASAPP and Celero's Integration Service. Based on a CUFX standard, Celero's Integration Service enables secure platforms, such as a core banking system, to seamlessly connect to fintech applications. This development provides credit unions with another option to connect the ASAPP platform and offers future integration capabilities between ASAPP OXP modules and core banking systems.



"Our Integration Services provide a seamless and affordable way for credit unions to expand their digital offering to members. We see this continued partnership with ASAPP as key in continuing to strengthen our ability to deliver solutions that drive credit unions' digital transformation strategies," says Simon Vincent, Executive Vice President of Banking and Omnichannel Solutions and Services at Celero.



ASAPP and Celero will be working together this summer on a planned release of the connector and will be demonstrating the ASAPP Integration Service connector at the Celero Fintech Conference in Montreal, October 1 to 3.



The partners also look forward to showcasing the ASAPP solution and discussing omnichannel strategies at the upcoming CCUA conference in Winnipeg next week.



About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com.



About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero's proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT, and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data centre operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit celero.ca.