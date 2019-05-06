Celero, ASAPP and League Data Deliver Fintech Integration Solutions for Atlantic Credit Unions

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --Celero and ASAPP are excited to offer digital adoption and integration services to credit unions in Atlantic Canada. Accelerating credit unions' digital transformation journey is a priority for Celero, ASAPP and League Data, which is why the three organizations are collaborating for the first time on a six-month pilot of the ASAPP account and lending origination solution in Atlantic Canada.



"We felt that Celero was the right partner to successfully deliver this pilot project," says Chad Griffin, Director, Digital Services at League Data.



"ASAPP's omnichannel account and lending solution will streamline processes for our credit union users and deliver the speed and convenience their members are looking for," Griffin adds.



DELIVERING DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FROM COAST TO COAST



Credit unions across Canada seek out innovative financial technologies that improve their member experience and stay competitive with other financial institutions. Celero's streamlined approach to digital integration can help financial institutions of all sizes deliver an omnichannel member experience.



"This pilot with Atlantic credit unions is a great example of why we partner with innovative fintechs like ASAPP. We strive to deliver digital solutions to the entire Canadian system, and ASAPP's member-first solution transforms the account and lending origination processes and improves efficiency for our clients," says Simon Vincent, Executive Vice President of Banking and Omnichannel Solutions and Services at Celero.

"We are also excited to work with a future-looking organization, like League Data, to support and strengthen the Atlantic credit union system by implementing digital solutions that deliver an unparalleled member experience," he adds.



Three Atlantic Canada credit unions, East Coast Credit Union, Bayview Credit Union and Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union, are participating in the pilot project, which will integrate ASAPP's omnichannel account and lending origination solution into their existing core banking system to offer their members the ability to easily open new accounts and apply for loans within minutes.



"Our omnichannel account and lending origination solution streamlines processes for financial institutions, and we are excited to be working closely with the pilot credit unions supporting the implementation, core banking integration and change management efforts. We look forward to demonstrating great results with our credit union client-partners through the pilot period," says J.R. Pierman, President and CEO at ASAPP Financial Technology.



League Data plans to share the outcome of the pilot and next steps in Fall 2019. For more information about the pilot, or to schedule a demo of ASAPP in your organization, contact info@celero.ca.



About League Data

League Data is the Office of the Chief Information Officer for the Atlantic Credit Unions. Since 1975, League Data provides information technology services and support to the credit unions across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island. League Data provides fully integrated technology solutions that credit unions require to deliver an exceptional member experience that enables growth while, reducing administration and operational costs.

With relentless focus to strengthen the Credit Union System through leadership and innovation, League Data proactively improves credit union offerings through solutions such as ASAPP.



About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com.



About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero's proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT, and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data centre operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit celero.ca.