Celina, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --Celina Tent Inc., a world leader in the tent and fabric shelter systems, is working in tandem with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to provide aid for Syrian refugees. Over the next few weeks, 1.9 million square feet of tarps will be manufactured and shipped to locales in need of temporary walls, ground cover, and many other relief applications. With over 82,000 square feet of manufacturing space, Celina's recent building expansion allows us to take on large-scale, quick-turnaround projects better than most other facilities. Equipped with the materials and production power to create much needed products, Celina is proud to put forth our best effort to help in any way we can.



About Celina Tent

