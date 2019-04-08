Celine Dion Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at Goody Tickets

Celine Dion Courage World Tour Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sale at Goody Tickets.
Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2019 --Celine Dion is hitting the road for her Courage World Tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on October 28, 2019.
Celine Dion Courage World Tour Live in Kansas City, MO
Celine Dion announced her Courage World Tour dates on April 3, 2019, as part of her North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include St. Louis, Detroit and Tulsa.
About Celine Dion
Celine Dion is a music icon that has had a career that has spanned over multiple decades. During the 1990's she became a certified diamond selling recording artist with her albums Falling into You and Let's Talk About Love. When you see her live in concert you can hear some of her chart-topping hits like My Heart Will Go On, Because You Loved Me, The Power of Love and All By Myself.
Celine Dion streamed a Q&A on her Facebook page. "I think we all go through a lot of things in life, we all do," Dion said. "Whether it's losing someone, whether it's a sickness, something we have to fight, something that life imposes on us and I think I went through a lot. Life had given me the tools to find my inner strength, in a way, to find courage to keep going."
"When I lost René, he wanted me back on stage," she added. "He wanted to make sure I was still practicing my passion and I wanted to prove to him that I'm fine. We're fine, we're going to be okay. I got this."
Celine Dion's Courage World Tour Dates
Sept. 18 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 20 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 26 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Oct. 16 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 20 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Oct. 30 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome
Nov. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Nov. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 5 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 1 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Dec. 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse?
Dec. 5 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Dec. 7 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Dec. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan. 8 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan. 11- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 13 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Jan. 17 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 30 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Feb. 1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Feb. 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 9 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 11 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Feb. 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Feb. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
Feb. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live's, Nassau Coliseum
March 7 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
March 24 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
March 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 30 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
April 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
April 11- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 13 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 15 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
April 25 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
About Goody Tickets
Goody Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Review Rating of 4.8/5.
