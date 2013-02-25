Cell-Based Companies Trend Analysis Reports: (OTCQB: MCET), (OTCQX: ONVO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MCET) is up 69% in the last traded session without any significant news. The stock traded on a volume of 203M versus its 30 day average of 33.76M. The stock has a market cap of 6.97M. The stock has a 52 week range of 0.00 - 0.01.



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (MultiCell), is a biopharmaceutical company. MultiCell is engaged developing therapeutics and discovery tools to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease, cancer and interventional cardiology and peripheral vessel applications. MultiCell is pursuing research and development targeting degenerative neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and cancer.



Find out where MCET could be headed by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MCET



Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ONVO) and ZenBio Inc., a leading provider of advanced cell-based solutions and services, are partnering to produce three-dimensional human tissues for drug discovery and advanced tissue therapies.



"ZenBio is a highly respected provider of human cells, which are key inputs to our 3D tissue models," said Keith Murphy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Organovo. "Together, we can create new tissues and disease models that offer greater preclinical predictive value for drug discovery, and will fill unmet needs for medical research and surgical therapies."



Organovo designs and creates functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications.



Find out more on ONVO here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009