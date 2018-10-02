Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2018 --Overview: In 2012, The Global Cell Line Development Market Was Evaluated Approximately Usd 1.92 Billion And Is Anticipated To Reach Around Usd 6.41 Billion While Maintaining A Compound Annual Growth Rate (Cagr) Of 11.44% During The Forecast Period.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The key industry participants in the global cell line development market include Lonza Group AG, Selexis SA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC), Corning Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and WuXi AppTec Inc. The global market is characteristically competitive noticed by high market rivalries. Market players are determined to achieve competitive benefit by exploring the available unused opportunities.



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Hence Industry owing to rising demands for effective therapeutics, technological advancements, and monoclonal antibodies in cancer treatment field. The patent ending of megahit drugs like Abilify, Lantus, Androgel, and Namenda are anticipated to encourage the admission of new biosimilars.



In recent period averagely, approximately 15 fresh proteins counting recombinant and therapeutic are being permitted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yearly. Hence, elevated demand for innovative vaccines, drugs, therapeutic proteins, and biosimilars is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cell line development market during the forecast years.



Additionally, rising vaccine manufacturing, rising healthcare spending levels, acceptance of regenerative drugs and increase in funding concerning to research and development in the biotechnology market are some of the factors likely to drive future growth of the global market.



The applications segment includes the production of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, research, and bioproduction; tissue engineering; and drug discovery toxicity testing. The products have key application in bioproduction including therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and other biologics production. Additionally, an increase in research and development activities, the advent of biosimilars as well as accessibility of technologically superior procedures for large-scale manufacturing of biologics is anticipated to boost the expansion of this application section in future.



In 2014, North American cell line development regional market was the leading with revenues of around USD 800 million. The existence of advanced medical infrastructure, encouraging government initiatives concerning to development of the product, and growing awareness regarding the curative application of monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of cancer are a few major driving factors. Asia Pacific regional market is projected to experience productive CAGR during the forecast period owing to the existence of high unused opportunities along with speedily rising awareness among patients about effective treatments for cancer as well as increasing trend of research outsourcing from developing countries like China and India.



