Caution Is Key as More American Teens Use Phones as Primary Source of Internet Says Environmental Health Trust

The latest report is that nearly all younger mobile phone owners in the 18-29 age group use their handset as their primary device to go online. That compared with 3 out of every 4 owners in the 30-49 age group and half of the owners in the 50-64 age group. Approximately 3 out of every 4 African-American mobile phone owners rely on their phones to access the internet, as do 68 percent of Hispanics.



According to Dr. Devra Davis, EHT’s Founder, the large number of young people exposed to long periods of radio-frequency radiation directly emitted by their smartphones or other wireless devices is cause for concern. Davis advises young users as well as parents/guardians and educators to embrace what EHT has coined as “Practice Safe Tech”—using phones at greater distance from the body and avoiding use when network signals are weak as phones must therefore work harder and that drains batteries and exposes users to higher amounts of radiation.



The advice includes:



Avoid holding the phone directly ahead against your head or body: Use speakerphone, a headset, send text messages, or use another device that meets EHT guidance.



Beware of weak network signal: Your phone works harder and emits more radiation when the signal is weak or blocked.



Protect children and anyone who wants to be a parent: Children’s brains absorb twice as much radiation as adults, and sperm can be damaged in men who keep phones and other devices turned on in their pockets or laps.



Do not sleep with your cell phone on or near your head: Cell phones do not emit radiation when off or on airplane mode.



Corded landlines and wired internet are swifter, safer and more secure: Cordless phones and WiFi routers also emit radiation. If using wireless internet unplug your router when not in use.



Do not text or surf the internet while moving (driving, biking, blading, walking, skiing): Milliseconds can make the difference between life and death. Wait until you arrive to your destination and Practice Safe Phone.



