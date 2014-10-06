Cell Phone Repair and Technology Franchise Announces New Media Partnership

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2014 --A popular cell phone repair and technology franchise company iGeneration has announced the creation of their new in house media division. This division was created to provide iGeneration cell phone repair and technology franchise owners a direct line to their media and advertising objectives. "Typically, most franchise companies will outsource all of their online and offline media jobs. The result of this is that franchisors and franchisees alike lose some control in the development of this media and the end are marketing messages that gets lost in translation," states Stephen Dee, representative for the company.



iGeneration uses proven search engine marketing strategies for all franchise owners allowing them to easily be found by customers wishing to do cell phone repair business locally. Their strategies cover all facets of internet marketing such as email marketing, website development, content writing, local product search, and other programs. It's a well known fact that the majority of all local buyers turn to the internet first when looking for information about a local business. Because of this, it is crucial for cell phone repair franchise owners to be in complete control of their media management at the local level.



About iGeneration

Since 2006, iGeneration has been a leader in the cell phone repair and technology space. They service hundreds of broken devices each year and train hundreds of new techs each year as well in their state of the art cell phone repair training center located in Tampa FL. Many business owners who come to train with iGeneration experts go on to consider franchise ownership due to the quality of the training received. In addition, the company's new array of online marketing products makes marketing a cell phone repair technology franchise easier than ever. The company spends 3 weeks in training with all new franchisees which all but guarantee success. They combine with training with top tier advertising programs which are designed to drive customers to a franchise owners storefront in droves.



To learn more about iGeneration Franchise and how to become a Franchise owner call (813) 863-9390 and speak with a representative.