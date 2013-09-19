Cellnetrix at M2M Innovation World Congress 2013 in Nice, France

Hamburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2013 --During these days all visitors will have a chance to attend four high level conferences (NFC World Congress, World E-ID Congress, M2M Innovation World Congress and Chip-to-Cloud Security Forum) and to discover a 1350 sqm exhibition place with 50 exhibitors presenting their latest contactless, e-ID, M2M and security solutions and showing their live demos.



The show is a great opportunity to share experience with experts and leading professionals and to be in touch with the latest developments in the smart card and embedded security industry.



Cellnetrix will showcase several live demonstrations:



- Full product range of CellSIM smart card operating systems

- Machine-to-Machine



Different configurations of M2M device identity modules, Multi IMSI, provisioning, roaming steering and remote monitoring applications, a special endurance test-bed for embedded UICC.



- SIM-Based authentication at Russian E-Government portal

- CellSIM OS development and configuration tools and in particular CellSIM Designer, a universal tool to develop, configure and load any 2G, 3G or LTE profile including applications, file configurations and personalization data.



CEO of Cellnetrix Technology, Dr. Vladimir Nagin, will speak at the joint session of M2M Innovation Congress and Chip-to-Cloud Security Forum and focus on features embedded security element can bring to M2M communication devices besides the conventional network authentication.



Cellnetrix is always open to new synergies and looking forward to welcoming all guests at booth #24.



About Cellnetrix

Cellnetrix is a developer and provider of secure embedded operating systems for smart cards, secure elements and trusted devices.

The company implements software on different hardware platforms and delivers industry-grade secure smart card operating system CellSIM OS, trusted smart card-centric value-added applications, related middleware and software tools, provides technical consultancy and contract development services.