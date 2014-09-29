Cellphone Spy Software Releases Cellphone Spy Software Review

Benalmadena, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --A resource website shares a review of top cellphone spy software in the market. Cell-phones-spy-software.com, a resource website specializing in cellphone spy software, compared five of the most popular spy software in the market which areMspy, Mobistealth, Spybubble, Flexispy and Phoggi. A table shows the services that each of the software provides which are OS compatibility, tracking features, monitoring features, social media tracking, file access, remote control features, additional support features and even pricing. Also, a star rating is given to each software. According to the review, Mspy holds the highest rating among the five softwares providing all services listed on the table and having a five star rating. People who are looking for more information about cellphone spy software can check the review to learn more about a particular software’s features.



Additionally, the website also discussed the significance of a cellphone monitoring software. According to the website, cellphones and smartphones are the best devicesthat could help parents and employers monitor the activities of their children and employees respectively. This is extremely useful for parents especially that children nowadays frequently use a smartphone or cellphone. Having a cellphone tracking software would ensure that a parent knows the activities of his/her children without the child noticing it. A cellphone monitoring software is also useful in other situations such as handling issues between partners. The software will record messages, photos, videos, contact details, emails, and multimedia messages. In order for the app to work, it must first be installed on the target cell phone that will be spied on. Cellphone spy apps are compatible with most major mobile platforms. Physical access is required to install the spy software. Lastly, the website also listed the features of a cellphone spyware which are call logs, call recording, browsing history, calendar track, email and SMS tracking, instant message access, website filtering and call blocking.



