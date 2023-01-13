Central Carolina Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Car Insurance in Concord and Davidson, North Carolina

Salisbury, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 --Central Carolina Insurance Agency is famous for offering cost-effective and well-rounded plans for car insurance in Concord and Davidson, North Carolina. This agency has been providing residents of Central Carolina with car insurance since 1931. Over the decades, Central Carolina Insurance Agency, or CCIA, has established a reputation for offering competitive rates, comprehensive coverage, and friendly customer to North Carolina residents.



The agents of CCIA understand that every driver is unique, and therefore they provide several customizable coverage options. These coverage options include collision, comprehensive, and liability insurance, as well as medical payments and uninsured motorist coverage. Auto insurance is mandatory in North Carolina, and it would be prudent for any car owner to get their vehicle insured through Central Carolina Insurance Agency. In addition to providing reliable coverage, CCIA also offers a variety of discounts to qualifying customers so that they can enjoy comprehensive coverage at the best possible rates.



Apart from traditional car insurance policies, Central Carolina Insurance Agency also offers various add-ons to give car owners additional peace of mind. Their offerings include medical expenses coverage to cover the medical expenses of the driver or passengers after an accident and collision coverage to cover the costs of car damage after an accident. Through CCIA, people may even acquire reimbursement coverage to cover the cost of renting a car or finding alternate transportation while the shop repairs the policyholder's car.



Good customer service is always a top priority at Central Carolina Insurance Agency. They have an experienced team of agents available to answer any clients' questions about car insurance and help them choose the right policy for their needs. They aim to make insurance protection simple, affordable, and stress-free for clients. Through this agency, one can purchase business and homeowners insurance in Concord and Davidson, North Carolina.



Get in touch with Central Carolina Insurance Agency at 704-636-5311.



About Central Carolina Insurance Agency

Founded in 1931, Central Carolina Insurance Agency is an independent insurance firm that caters to clients across Salisbury, Concord, Mooresville, Davidson, Kannapolis, Huntersville, NC, and the nearby area.