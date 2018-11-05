Central Consulting Group Expands Solution Portfolio with Deltek Talent Management

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Central Consulting Group (CCG), the Deltek Reseller of the Year, has added the Deltek Talent Management solution to its service portfolio. CCG will sell, implement and support the solution starting on November 4.



With this launch, CCG meets a growing customer need, enabling AEC firms and others to attract, develop and retain the right people while increasing employee engagement throughout the entire life cycle from hiring to retirement.



"Deltek Talent Management delivers critical advantages for our customers," said Andy Christenson, Senior Director, Deltek Global Alliances. "It helps HR departments leverage automation in talent acquisition and on-boarding, optimize performance tracking, deliver continuous learning for professional development, and make it easier to manage all of the processes involved in hiring, development and retention."



The solution includes four modules that can be implemented individually or in combination, depending on the customer's priorities:



- Talent Development: Creates career paths and supports development plans designed to fill gaps and promote growth.



- Talent Performance: Increases accountability and visibility by automating and tracking the workflow performance and appraisal process.



- Talent Acquisition: Allows firms to track applications and source talent more efficiently.



- Talent Learning: Plans, tracks, and measures learning and certifications for employees.



"We look forward to helping our customers take advantage of this important new solution," [name] said. "With the right people in place, firms can drive innovation and build a competitive advantage."



About CCG

Central Consulting Group (CCG) has represented Deltek Vision since 2002. We've grown to become the largest Deltek Vision Platinum Partner because of our deep technical expertise. We serve leading architectural, engineering and professional services firms across North America. CCG consultants implement Deltek's Vision ERP system, Project Information Management (PIM) system and Deltek Talent. Our consultants leverage their extensive professional services industry knowledge to help customers drive value. If you dream it, we can do it. www.centralconsultinggroup.com