Central London Clinic Now Offer Non-Invasive Thread Vein Removal

Thread veins usually develop as people age because skin and blood vessels gain more elasticity. The unsightly condition can be caused by other things though, they can inherited and are more commonly found in women. Hormonal changes associated with the menopause and pregnancy, sun exposure, being overweight, wind exposure or extremes in temperature. Medications and a course of radiotherapy can also cause thread veins.



Many people who have thread veins suffer no serious health problems. If thread veins become problematic they can be treated in a variety of ways; these include undergoing a phlebectomy, endothermal ablation, compressive stockings and a sclerotherapy. Individuals whose self- confidence has been affected by the appearance of the veins can seek a professional opinion regarding treatment, procedures are normally undertaken in a private clinic.



The most common type of type of for thread veins is laser treatment; there are many types of laser, they work in a very similar way. Laser treatment works by firing a laser light at the veins affected. The light then causes the veins to shut down and disintegrate, treatment time is usually around 20minutes and a few sessions would be required to ensure successful removal of the veins.



Pulse Light Clinic uses the gold standard in vascular treatments (varicose veins, spider veins, thread vein removal) for rapid and easy treatment leaving skin smoother and even-toned. With the option of NDYAG (1064) for darker skin types and either Alexandrite (755nm) OR Mixed Modality for lighter skin types. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) has the ability to give a long term solution to thread veins, spider veins, and varicose veins in just a few fast and easy treatments.



There is no immediate post procedure recovery time and clients are able to continue with their day to day routine following the procedure.



The clinic advise clients who undergo Laser treatment for thread veins – to book a course of 3 treatments – each treatment undertaken every 12 weeks, this is to allow the cells in the area treated to be repaired.



