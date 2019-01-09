Central New Hampshire Construction Company Expands Business Across the Lakes Region, Launches New Interactive Website

Meredith, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2019 --Central New Hampshire Construction Company, CNC, a full-service home builder and construction company focused on quality home construction, remodeling and home-based projects, has launched a new interactive website at www.centralnhconst.com. The newly launched website will showcase their capabilities and highlight projects in and around central New Hampshire. Additionally, CNC has expanded its operations and services to include:



- Housing construction from drawing up blue prints to full home construction including lake front properties, inland and island based homesites.



- Remodeling capabilities including bathrooms, kitchens, sunrooms, lower-level buildouts including comprehensive home remodeling projects.



- Deck construction and repairs, single level, multi-level as well as custom designs for new construction and older homes.



- Dock design, construction and repairs servicing all lake front and island-based homes across the Lakes Region.



- Site work and excavation services with barge capabilities servicing lake front and island homesites.



- Roof replacement and repairs, garage buildout and repairs, window replacement sales and services.



Central New Hampshire Construction has been servicing the central New Hampshire homeowner for two years but are not newcomers to the Lakes Region. Their sister company Island Support Services has been designing, building and servicing the home owner for over 18 years.



Island Support Services designs, builds and services homes located on the shores and islands of Lake Winnipesaukee and surrounding bodies of water. They are a full-service builder with barge capabilities allowing them to work off shore and reach any homesite on any of the 300 islands on Lake Winnipesaukee.



The newer division, Central NH Construction, CNC, will work in tandem with Island Support Services allowing them to be one of the only New Hampshire based construction companies with off-shore and inland construction capabilities. This allows homeowners to work with one source for all their construction needs.



About Central New Hampshire Construction

Central New Hampshire Construction, CNC, is a vertically integrated construction company servicing central New Hampshire and the Lakes Region. Our value statement embodies timeless designs, incorporating state of the art technologies with old-world craftsmanship. Our sister company Island Support Services has provided island-based construction services for over 18 years including dock construction and repair, homesite excavation and custom home construction. For more information on Central New Hampshire Construction., please visit www.centralnhconst.com



