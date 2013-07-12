Elmsford, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2013 --Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, an industry leader in distributing smart irrigation products and landscaping solutions, is proud to announce a partnership with longtime partner Hunter Industries as part of their participation in the Irrigation Association 2013 Smart Irrigation Month Competition. Central serves thousands of irrigation professionals in the United States and Canada, and will leverage its customer base to promote the importance using water saving products. “Last year, we promoted an EPA WaterSense Partner Program membership drive, and got great feedback from our customers. This year we want to directly influence the products our customers use by giving them incentives to be responsible water stewards,” said Central Turf and Irrigation Supply President Bernardo Luciano. This is also the first time that the nationwide distributor is partnering with a manufacturer in order to promote an environmentally friendly goal. “Being an environmentally conscious company is the direction that our brand will take as we grow to more locations across the US,” said Marketing Manager, Isaac Mathew.



The company intends to use its expansive influence to help fight against water waste. According to the EPA, outdoor water use in the United States accounts for more than 7 billion gallons of water daily, mainly for landscape irrigation, and it is estimated that as much as half of this water is wasted. “That is unacceptable” said Anthony Luciano, Senior Vice President of Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “The future of our nation’s water supply is at stake and we feel its part of our mission to help educate irrigation professionals on the new technology available so they will be able to offer their customers solid water management and a solution to excess water usage.” Central Turf and Irrigation Supply will host several Hunter Industries smart irrigation product promotions across the month of July, including giving away a free Hunter Roam XL on Hunter commercial product orders of more than $3000.



Central recently created active Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin pages. Their number of followers have grown at a fast pace, and they intend to leverage the power of social networking to expand the reach of their smart irrigation messaging. They have committed to posting at least once a day on Smart Irrigation topics and tips. To take advantage of the Hunter promotions, email marketing@centraltis.com.



About Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Since 1990, Central has been a solution resource for contractors, helping them become successful by assisting in product selection, design, implementation, training and marketing. At every store location, their highly trained staff of industry professionals has worked in the field prior to joining Central. They have hands-on experience in all aspects of irrigation, including design, installation, estimating water usage, and more. Central Turf and Irrigation Supply selects the highest quality, and technologically advanced products from trusted manufacturers that measure up the highest standards. Their inventory includes a complete spectrum of water efficient products for commercial projects, residential projects, and golf courses. For more information on Central Turf and Irrigation Supply, please visit http://www.centraltis.com/