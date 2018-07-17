Centric Consulting's Miami Team Awarded Contract by State of Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --Centric Consulting, LLC, and Tellus, LLC, are announcing the award of a contract to provide the State of Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (the Agency) with an Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system of Home Health Services (home health visits, private duty nursing, and personal care services). The Agency is the single state agency responsible for operating the Florida Medicaid program. Florida Medicaid home health services provide medically necessary care to eligible Medicaid recipients whose medical condition, illness, or injury require care in their place of residence or other authorized community-based setting.



Centric is exclusively using Tellus, LLC, technology to provide the EVV system. The Tellus EVV system verifies the utilization and delivery of those home health services using modern technology that effectively identifies the delivery of the service, processes claims data and deters aberrant billing practices. The EVV system provides an electronic billing interface and electronic submission of claims for home health services that are verified by prior authorization, and produces reports for services not delivered as authorized.



As the prime contractor to the Agency, Centric will provide services including project management, training development and delivery, quality management, policies and procedures, and overall contract oversight.



The Tellus EVV system is a comprehensive point-of-care solution for the Agency that combines care plan compliance and claims verification. Features include task validation and visit approval, mobile application, GPS triangulation, integrated billing and reporting, claims submittal, eligibility verification, and an interface to the Florida Medicaid Management Information System (FMMIS). Agency's Financial Management Systems.



In a combined statement, Centric Miami Practice Lead Kim Caruthers and Tellus CEO Brad Levine said, "Centric and Tellus are proud to have been selected to deliver this valuable work to the Agency. We look forward to working with our community of providers to deliver home health services with innovative, easy-to-use technology that improves compliance and reduces fraud."



About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is a business consulting and technology solutions firm providing full-service consulting services. Centric's expert consultants help clients tackle their toughest business challenges with innovative, balanced, and measurable solutions. With more than 700 employees in 13 cities in the U.S. and India, Centric is known for helping clients drive operational efficiency, improve customer service, and increase profitability. Centric was founded in 1999 and is a privately-owned company.



Centric Miami specializes in diverse business offerings — from multi-year technology implementations to business process improvement consulting services with quick turnarounds. https://centricconsulting.com/locations/miami/



About Tellus LLC

Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately-owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information about Tellus, visit http://www.4tellus.com, or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014. https://4tellus.com