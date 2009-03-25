Centrify Hits the Road with Microsoft to Promote Cross-Platform Interoperability

Sunnyvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2009 -- Centrify Corporation, the leading provider of Microsoft Active Directory-based auditing, access control and identity management solutions for non-Microsoft platforms, today announced its participation in the Microsoft TechNet Event "Integrate Your IT Environment" being hosted at Microsoft offices nationwide. For the next two months, in 15 cities throughout the United States, Microsoft and Centrify will demonstrate how Centrify’s DirectControl software solution can extend Microsoft Active Directory to seamlessly manage and secure UNIX, Linux, and Mac platforms and non-Microsoft applications. By combining the Centrify Suite and the capabilities of Active Directory organizations can secure their cross-platform environment with uniform, centralized identity management, access control and auditing.



"We are pleased to partner with Microsoft in helping people understand the ways that the powerful identity and access management capabilities of Active Directory can be leveraged across heterogeneous computing environments," said Jim Chappell, vice president of business development at Centrify. "By integrating Active Directory with non-Windows platforms IT Organizations can realize increased security, better compliance and cost-saving operational efficiency including single sign-on and having a single point of administration."



About the Microsoft "Integrate Your IT Environment" events.

The cross-country launch events feature sessions on cross platform identity integration, running Open Source Software (OSS) on Windows Server® 2008 and leveraging the power of Microsoft SQL Server with PHP applications. Each of three sessions will feature an interoperability expert discussing and demonstrating the ways that Microsoft solutions can help get your integrated environment up and running smoothly. The event series begins on March 31 in Denver and continues until June 11 in Seattle. For more information and to register for the event, go to http://www.technetevents.com/interop/index.htm.



About Centrify

Centrify’s auditing, access control and identity management solutions centrally secure cross-platform systems, web applications, databases and enterprise applications using Microsoft Active Directory. More than 750 enterprise customers, including 38% of the Fortune 50, have selected Centrify for its quick-to-deploy, easy-to-manage Active Directory-based cross-platform interoperability solutions. The Centrify Suite comprises DirectControl, DirectAuthorize and DirectAudit, and helps organizations improve IT efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements, and move toward a more secure, connected infrastructure for their cross-platform computing environment. For more information about Centrify and its solutions, call +1 408 542-7500 or visit http://www.centrify.com



