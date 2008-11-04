Centrify Joins Oracle Unbreakable Linux Support Program

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2008 -- Centrify Corporation, the leading provider of Microsoft Active Directory-based auditing, access control and identity management solutions for non-Microsoft platforms, today announced its participation in the Oracle Unbreakable Linux support program. Centrify DirectControl has long been certified with Oracle® Enterprise Linux versions 4 and 5 among the 150 non-Microsoft platforms and applications that it integrates with Microsoft Active Directory™ for identity and access management. Through its participation in the Oracle Unbreakable Linux support program, Centrify is helping Linux customers leverage their established Active Directory infrastructure to increase their security, compliance and operational efficiency.



“Centrify solutions enable authentication of non-Windows systems into Active Directory for the enterprise,” said Jeff Doolan, director of Linux and Virtualization Channels at Oracle. “The strong combination of Oracle Enterprise Linux and Centrify DirectControl provides flexibility for Microsoft Windows customers adopting Linux.”



“Our participation in the Oracle Unbreakable Linux support program reflects our commitment to ensuring that customers get the ongoing, optimal value and support they need to manage their data centers with Oracle Enterprise Linux and Centrify DirectControl,” said Jim Chappell, vice president of business development and support for Centrify. “Our market and technology leadership provides a strong complement to Oracle’s customer-centric initiative.”



Centrify is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork and first certified its solutions with Oracle Enterprise Linux in 2006. Centrify DirectControl for Applications also integrates authentication for Oracle databases with Microsoft Active Directory.



Centrify DirectControl delivers secure access control and centralized identity management by seamlessly integrating your UNIX, Linux, Mac, web and database platforms with Microsoft Active Directory. DirectControl effectively turns a non-Microsoft system into an Active Directory client, enabling you to secure that system using the same authentication, authorization and Group Policy services currently deployed for your Windows systems. DirectControl is non-intrusive, easy to deploy and manage, and is the only solution that enables fine-grained access control through its unique Zone technology.



About the Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork is a global business network of more than 20,000 companies who deliver innovative software solutions based on Oracle software. Through access to Oracle's premier products, education, technical services, marketing and sales support, the Oracle PartnerNetwork program provides partners with the resources they need to be successful in today's global economy. Oracle partners are able to offer their customers leading-edge solutions backed by Oracle's position as the world's largest enterprise software company. Partners who are able to demonstrate superior product knowledge, technical expertise and a commitment to doing business with Oracle qualify for the Certified Partner levels. http://oraclepartnernetwork.oracle.com.



About Centrify

Centrify provides auditing, access control and identity management solutions that centrally secure an organization’s heterogeneous systems, web applications, databases and storage systems using Microsoft Active Directory—the same authentication, authorization and Group Policy services deployed for its Windows environment. Centrify DirectAudit and DirectControl help organizations improve IT efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements, and move toward a more secure, connected infrastructure for their cross-platform computing environment. For more information about Centrify and its solutions, call +1 650-961-1100 or visit http://www.centrify.com



Centrify and DirectControl are registered trademarks and DirectAudit is a trademark of Centrify Corporation. Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliates. Other names used in this document are trademarks of their respective companies.

