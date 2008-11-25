Centrify Joins the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2008 -- Centrify Corporation, the leading provider of Microsoft Active Directory-based auditing, access control and identity management solutions for non-Microsoft platforms, today announced that it has joined the McAfee® Security Innovation Alliance™ (SIA) partner program. Under the McAfee SIA program Centrify will integrate its Centrify Suite with McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator? (ePO?) software to help enterprises better manage their computing assets and improve their compliance with regulations.



The Centrify Suite is an integrated family of Active Directory-based auditing, access control and identity management solutions that secure cross-platform environments and strengthen regulatory compliance initiatives. The Centrify Suite will interoperate with McAfee ePO software to help administrators import computer information for heterogeneous desktop environments into McAfee ePO databases, deploy and manage Centrify’s software agents onto these systems using McAfee ePO software, and publish Centrify’s summary reports on regulatory compliance into McAfee ePO dashboards.



"Centrify is pleased to be a part of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance program," said Jim Chappell, vice president of business development for Centrify. "McAfee is a dynamic leader in this industry and has a clear understanding of the value of integrating valuable partner technology into the overall enterprise solution in order to achieve a more complete security offering for customers."



McAfee ePO software is the first platform that lets enterprises and governments centrally manage security and compliance products from multiple vendors, offering unprecedented cost savings and return on investment. With more than 35,000 customers managing security and compliance on more than 60 million PCs and servers, this unique platform is helping McAfee SIA partners to extend their reach and create complementary functionality.



”By implementing products such as those from Centrify that are compatible with McAfee solutions, our customers experience faster deployment times and reduced costs,” said Joe Gottlieb, vice president of corporate strategy and technology alliances, McAfee. “Security should be easy to manage, and McAfee has taken concrete steps to open up its security risk management architecture and provide customers with tools to easily manage their multi-vendor security environments. The result is greater protection, reduced risk and increased compliance."



For more information on the McAfee SIA and McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator, please visit: http://www.mcafee.com/sia.



About Centrify

Centrify’s auditing, access control and identity management solutions centrally secure cross-platform systems, Web applications, databases and enterprise applications using Microsoft Active Directory. More than 600 enterprise customers, including 38% of the Fortune 50, have selected Centrify for its quick-to-deploy, easy-to-manage Active Directory-based cross-platform interoperability solutions. The Centrify Suite comprises DirectControl, DirectAuthorize and DirectAudit, and helps organizations improve IT efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements, and move toward a more secure, connected infrastructure for their cross-platform computing environment. For more information about Centrify and its solutions, call +1 650-961-1100 or visit http://www.centrify.com



