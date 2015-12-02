Centurian Window Fashions Expands Product Line to Include Intelligent Hunter Douglas Window Coverings

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2015 --Centurian Window Fashions (www.centurianwindowfashions.com), a well known store in window treatments now has the latest line of products from Hunter Douglas, the leading window covering manufacturer. With these two names in window fashions coming together, it has opened up new vistas in window treatments, informed Allan Wilson, Business Development Manager, Centurian Window Fashions.



According to Wilson, "Home owners can choose from the wide variety of options right from blinds, shutters, drapes, sheers, available at our store. Thanks to highly innovative product range like Duette, Silhoutte, Piroutte, Luminette, Vignette, Skyline, etc. from Hunter Douglas home owners can now choose depending upon their exact requirement. The signature Honeycomb shades and Nantucket window shadings from the brand were a part of a more casual and informal product range representing a perfect merger of form and function."



Further elaborating about the technical aspects of Silhoutte and Nantucket window coverings, Wilson said that, "these products were a combination of sheer fabric facings with soft fabric vanes suspended between them, allowing a soft, sheer look along with optimum light control and management." "UV protection for homes, even distribution of light creating the perfect ambiance, wide variety of colors, opacities, sizes, innovative lifting and operating systems, were some distinct features of these products," continued Wilson.



With child safety in window coverings emerging as one of the most important concerns, Wilson said, "Silhoutte window shadings came with LiteRise cordless lifting system that ensure maximum safety for children. Most other products at our store have motorized and cordless options with enhanced safety for children and pets. Hunter Douglas is one of the most reputable names in the industry that also offers industry exclusive Lifetime Guarantee for its products." Wilson also said that the store had in-house professional innovators who offer consultation, guiding clients to procure customized window coverings for their homes and offices alike.



Centurian Window Fashions is one of the best window coverings store in GTA that stocks an extensive range of products to meet varied requirements. In addition to custom shutters, blinds, drapes in numerous colors, textures and patterns they also have products from well known brands like Hunter Douglas. The store also has in-house trained designers who offer professional consultation to clients helping them make the ideal choice depending on their aesthetic and budgetary requirements.



For more information about us, please visit http://centurianwindowfashions.com