Century 21 Best Realty Presents 2.44-Acre Tract of Land for Sale in Coos Bay OR

Coos Bay, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --The expert real estate broker at Century 21 Best Realty shows new and multi-family homes and land for sale in Coos Bay OR and Florence OR. A 2.44-acre tract of land is being sold for development at Coo Bay, OR. It's priced at $425,000. The place in the county with unspoiled far-reaching views is a must see, just minutes from the town. Equipped with all right features on the rural home wish list, this beautiful property never fails to satisfy the needs of the town, city and seaside lovers as it is conveniently located that one can reach all three in a matter of miles.



Just a few miles from the town, in an amazing setting, the piece of property offers wonderful views across open countryside and sits on 2.4 acres of land with a chicken coop, horse stalls, dog run, kennels, fenced yard, fruit trees, and creek with pond.



Conveniently located in a quite place, the entrance to the housing lot heads to a parking area with space for several vehicles. A large outbuilding can also be found offering further space for parking, workshop and even stabling.



Tucked away in the pretty gardens, the one story manufactured is the same a child would love to draw. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an updated kitchen. The large room is filled with granite, stainless appliances, and laminate tile floor. There is a wide pathway which runs the length of the property and down onto the lawn. Attached is a 1 bedroom 1 bath guest quarter which is further equipped with its kitchen, living room, and laundry.



The interior features typically include a ceiling fan, laundry, washer/dryer, wall to wall carpet, high ceilings, laminate flooring, and vinyl floor. The sitting room is another well-proportioned room with oak laminate flooring.



For more details on commercial real estate in Florence OR and Reedsport OR, visit http://www.c21bestrealty.com.



