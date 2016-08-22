Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --Century Oaks, Inc. is pleased to announce a day of fun at their second assisted living, with memory care, residence off Ballard Road in Appleton.



WHEN: Saturday, August 27

TIME: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Century Oaks Assisted Living

2302 East Glenhurst Lane, Appleton



Here's what the public can expect:



- Mad Dog & Merrill

- Live music by Randy Peterson & Mixed Brew

- Live radio remote WIXX & WNCY

- Fat Girlz Bakin' Cupcakes

- Facepainting by Lori

- Fundraiser for John Reese

- Tours and much more!



The new building will offer the same amenities and fun lifestyle that the existing home offers. Century Oaks Assisted Living features compassionate care, a sense of community and an opportunity for residents to have fun every day.



Century Oaks also creates an individualized care plan for each resident — and modifies it if and when needs change. Whether a person requires assistance with activities of daily living or other special care, Century Oaks finds a creative solution to meet the resident's personal needs.



Residents receive health and medication monitoring, assistance with medical appointments and superior service from dedicated, skilled caregivers on duty 24/7. A nurse is on staff, and staff members are supported by licensed home health-care nurses.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility with a distinguished reputation for superior service spanning nearly two decades. Owners Paul and Jolene Moran, Shannon Moran and André Coleman provide a gracious, cheerful home environment that's dedicated to improving residents' quality of life. The Morans began Century Oaks in 1991 after searching for an assisted living home for Jolene's grandmother. Unhappy with the quality of care and options available, they decided to build their own. Since then, they have designed, built and trained staff for more than 22 homes. Once each luxurious home is set up with well-trained, caring staff, Century Oaks sells the home to operators who carry their same high values and who are stable and able to continue caring for the residents at the standard and level the Morans believe is important.



Then, they start a new one. Because they want to continue changing things for seniors and people with disabilities. With the aging Baby Boomer population growing, the Morans want to help make sure everyone is well taken care of.



For more information about Century Oaks, visit http://www.centuryoakshomes.com.