Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --Contractors are putting the finishing touches on the Appleton's newest luxury style assisted living residence as Century Oaks gets ready to open its doors to new residents on Saturday, June 22nd at 2302 E Glenhurst, just off Ballard Road.



To celebrate the grand opening several special events have been planned from 11 am to 4 pm. The public is welcome during this grand opening. Lunch is provided by Mad Dog & Merrill - the "internationally recognized" and popular "grill-ologists" who will grill for this event. Monarch Gardens Catering is providing the rest of the lunch menu.



Kicking off the entertainment is the popular bluegrass band – I'm Lonesome, I'm Blue with Noah John and Ringing Iron from 11 am to 1 pm. Then in the dining room from 1 pm to 3 pm Shelly & Darren (of Daddy D's Productions) will provide great music and clean comedy. Some of their featured music is: Dolly Parton, The Righteous Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Linda Ronstadt, Elvis, and Johnny Cash. Rondini the Magician, face-painting, and chair massages by Mary Jean Bretton B.A., LMT, CBP of Feeling Much Better! round out the day's activities.



People can also register to win a new Members Mark stainless five-burner grill – that Mad Dog and Merrill will stick around to draw the name of the lucky winner later in the afternoon.



Similar to their existing buildings, this new residence will also offer some suites with patios. Free tours of the new rooms will be available. The new building will offer the same a fun lifestyle that the existing homes offer. Here are what residents can expect to find:



- Gated community with walking trail and scenic pond views



- 21 large spacious, furnished suites, some with patios, with individual climate controls, some one bedroom and 2 bedrooms



- Granite counter tops, fully furnished, all suites are professionally decorated and furnished



- Walk-in closets with a washer and dry in each suite



- Cleaning services



- V.I.P lounge with beverages and snacks available 24 hours a day



- Chef-prepared meals



- Personal trainer and exercise class twice weekly



- Free wi-fi in all suites



- Therapy Center and Spa Style Salon



- Big Screen Movie Theatre



- Room service



- Scheduling of medical appointments



- Transportation to and from medical appointments



- Dedicated 'bus' and driver for recreational outings and group outings



- Extensive activity program, Casino style bingo!



- Wine and cocktail service with the evening meal



- Onsite physical therapy available



- Onsite healthcare available



- Medication monitoring



- Dementia and memory care



- Locally owned and operated



Residents receive superior service from dedicated, skilled caregivers on duty 24/7. An RN is on staff, and staff members are supported by licensed home health-care nurses.



Philosophy of Care

The Morans and their partners, André Coleman and Shannon Moran, and Century Oaks have great strengths in designing and building residences that create luxurious environments for people to live in. They also take pride in training a stellar staff who not only are excellent caretakers, but who carry the Century Oaks philosophy of listening to people's needs, changing things—for the better—for people with disabilities and seniors, and creating a relaxed, comfortable, lovely and caring atmosphere. And for those residents with dementia, sensory and surroundings are even more important.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility with a distinguished reputation for superior service spanning nearly two decades. Century Oaks provides a gracious, cheerful home environment that's dedicated to improving residents' quality of life. The Morans started Century Oaks in 1991 after searching for an assisted living home for Jolene's grandmother. Unhappy with the quality of care and options available, they decided to build their own. Since then, they have designed, built and trained staff for more than 22 homes. The Morans want to help make sure those who need assistance with living are well taken care of.