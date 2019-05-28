Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2019 --Century Oaks, Inc. is pleased to announce the grand opening of another all-inclusive, luxury, resort-style assisted living residence on 2302 E Glenhurst, just off Ballard Road in Appleton on Saturday, June 22nd from 11 am to 4 pm.



The doors are open to the public during this grand opening and lunch will be provided by Mad Dog & Merrill - the "internationally recognized" and self-proclaimed "grill-ologists" who will be grilling for this event. Monarch Gardens Catering will be filling out the lunch menu. Entertainment is being provided by Shelly & Darren (Daddy D's Productions) will provide great music and clean comedy. Some of their featured music is: Dolly Parton, The Righteous Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Linda Ronstadt, Elvis, and Johnny Cash.



Similar to their existing buildings, this new residence will also offer some suites with patios. Free tours of the new rooms will be available. The new building will offer the same amenities and fun lifestyle that the existing homes offer. Here are what residents can expect to find:



- Gated community with walking trail and scenic pond views

- 21 large spacious, furnished suites, some with patios, with individual climate controls

- One bedroom and 2 bedrooms; granite counter tops, fully furnished, all suites are professionally decorated and furnished

- Walk-in closets with a washer and dry in each suite

- Cleaning services

- V.I.P lounge with beverages and snacks available 24 hours a day

- Chef-prepared meals

- Personal trainer and exercise class twice weekly

- Free wi-fi in all suites

- Therapy Center and Spa Style Salon

- Big Screen Movie Theatre

- Room service

- Scheduling of medical appointments

- Transportation to and from medical appointments

- Dedicated 'bus' and driver for recreational outings and group outings

- Extensive activity program, Casino style bingo!

- Wine and cocktail service with the evening meal

- Onsite physical therapy available

- Onsite healthcare available

- Medication monitoring

- Dementia and memory care

- Locally owned and operated



Residents receive superior service from dedicated, skilled caregivers on duty 24/7. An RN is on staff, and staff members are supported by licensed home health-care nurses.



Philosophy of Care

The Morans and their partners, André Coleman and Shannon Moran, and Century Oaks have great strengths in designing and building residences that create luxurious environments for people to live in. They also take pride in training a stellar staff who not only are excellent caretakers, but who carry the Century Oaks philosophy of listening to people's needs, changing things—for the better—for people with disabilities and seniors, and creating a relaxed, comfortable, lovely and caring atmosphere. And for those residents with dementia, sensory and surroundings are even more important.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility with a distinguished reputation for superior service spanning nearly two decades. Century Oaks provides a gracious, cheerful home environment that's dedicated to improving residents' quality of life. The Morans started Century Oaks in 1991 after searching for an assisted living home for Jolene's grandmother. Unhappy with the quality of care and options available, they decided to build their own. Since then, they have designed, built and trained staff for more than 22 homes. The Morans want to help make sure those who need assistance with living are well taken care of.



For more information about Century Oaks, visit www.centuryoakshomes.com.