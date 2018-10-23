Century Oaks Homes Is Breaking Ground on Another All-Inclusive, Luxury, Resort-Style Assisted Living

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Century Oaks, Inc. is pleased to announce the construction of a new assisted living residence on Ballard Road in Appleton. Similar to their existing buildings, this new residence will also offer some suites with patios.



Opening in spring, 2019, the new building will offer the same amenities and fun lifestyle that the existing homes offer. Here is what residents can expect to find:



- Gated community with walking trail and scenic pond views

- 21 600 to 900 sq. ft. suites, some with patios, with individual climate controls

- One bedroom and 2 bedroom; granite counter tops, fully furnished, all suites are professionally decorated and furnished

- Walk-in closets with a washer and dry in each suite

- Cleaning services

- V.I.P lounge with beverages and snacks available 24 hours a day

- Chef-prepared meals

- Personal trainer and exercise class twice weekly

- Free wi-fii in all suites

- Salon and spa

- Theatre

- Room service

- Scheduling of medical appointments

- Transportation to and from medical appointments

- Dedicated 'bus' and driver for recreational outings

- Extensive activity program

- Wine and cocktail service with the evening meal

- Onsite physical therapy available

- Onsite healthcare available

- Medication monitoring

- Dementia and memory care

- Locally owned and operated



Residents receive superior service from dedicated, skilled caregivers on duty 24/7. An RN is on staff, and staff members are supported by licensed home health-care nurses.



Philosophy of Care

The Morans and their partners, André Coleman and Shannon Moran, and Century Oaks have great strengths in designing and building residences that create luxurious environments for people to live in. They also take pride in training a stellar staff who not only are excellent caretakers, but who carry the Century Oaks philosophy of listening to people's needs, changing things—for the better—for people with disabilities and seniors, and creating a relaxed, comfortable, lovely and caring atmosphere. And for those residents with dementia, sensory and surroundings are even more important.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility with a distinguished reputation for superior service spanning nearly two decades. Century Oaks provides a gracious, cheerful home environment that's dedicated to improving residents' quality of life. The Morans started Century Oaks in 1991 after searching for an assisted living home for Jolene's grandmother. Unhappy with the quality of care and options available, they decided to build their own. Since then, they have designed, built and trained staff for more than 22 homes. The Morans want to help make sure those who need assistance with living are well taken care of.



For more information about Century Oaks, visit Century Oaks Assisted Living.