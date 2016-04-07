Century Oaks Homes Is Building a Second All-Inclusive, Luxury, Resort-Style Assisted Living in Appleton and Now Doing Tours

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --Century Oaks Assisted Living opened their doors in Appleton, Wisconsin a year ago, bringing their luxury, resort-style assisted living to the area. The beautiful residence was so well-received that they're building a second one right next door. The nearness of the homes to each other will allow a harmonious use of land space with a senior lifestyle focus, allow the expansion of their walking area, and keep company employees geographically close.



Opening in fall, 2016, the new building will offer the same amenities and fun lifestyle that the existing home offers. Century Oaks Assisted Living features compassionate care, a sense of community and an opportunity for residents to have fun every day.



Century Oaks also creates an individualized care plan for each resident — and modifies it if and when needs change. Whether a person requires assistance with activities of daily living or other special care, Century Oaks finds a creative solution to meet the resident's personal needs.



Residents receive health and medication monitoring, assistance with medical appointments and superior service from dedicated, skilled caregivers on duty 24/7. A nurse is on staff, and staff members are supported by licensed home health-care nurses.



All-inclusive resort-style assisted living

Century Oaks' residents enjoy a relaxing lifestyle and engaging social activities. Luxurious amenities that help set Century Oaks apart include:

- Spacious, extra large suites & couples suites

- Medication and health monitoring

- RN on staff

- Delicious chef-prepared buffet meals

- Therapy center & spa style salon

- Some pets allowed

- Big-screen movie theater

- Casino-style bingo

- Parties, group outings

- Personalized activity program



Philosophy of Care

The Morans and their partners, André Coleman and Shannon Moran, and Century Oaks have great strengths in designing and building residences that create luxurious environments for people to live in. They also take pride in training a stellar staff who not only are excellent caretakers, but who carry the Century Oaks philosophy of listening to people's needs, changing things—for the better—for people with disabilities and seniors, and creating a relaxed, comfortable, lovely and caring atmosphere. And for those residents with dementia, sensory and surroundings are even more important.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility with a distinguished reputation for superior service spanning nearly two decades. Owners Paul and Jolene Moran provide a gracious, cheerful home environment that's dedicated to improving residents' quality of life. The Morans began Century Oaks in 1991 after searching for an assisted living home for Jolene's grandmother. Unhappy with the quality of care and options available, they decided to build their own. Since then, they have designed, built and trained staff for more than 22 homes. Once each luxurious home is set up with well-trained, caring staff, Century Oaks sells the home to operators who carry their same high values and who are stable and able to continue caring for the residents at the standard and level the Morans believe is important.



Then, they start a new one. Because they want to continue changing things for seniors and people with disabilities. With the aging Baby Boomer population growing, the Morans want to help make sure everyone is well taken care of.



For more information about Century Oaks, visit http://www.centuryoakshomes.com.