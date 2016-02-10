Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --Century Oaks Assisted Living and owners Paul and Jolene Moran, Shannon Moran and André Coleman would like to say "thank you" to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department, Appleton Fire Department, Lamers Bus Lines, Cambria Suites, Appleton Police Department and the wonderful staff at Century Oaks Assisted Living for their help during the fire at the construction site of their next residence. "What a blessing that no one was hurt today [2/8/16]. I'm beyond relieved that everyone was ok," said Jolene Moran about the incident. The Appleton Fire Department gave the OK for the occupation of the existing Century Oaks building, and all are safe and sound. Century Oaks has evacuation plans in place in case of emergency and follows procedures to help ensure the safety of their residents and staff at all times. The well-being of their residents is paramount, and Century Oaks has deep gratitude for those who were available to assist in handling the fire and keeping all safe.



Century Oaks would also like to thank the U.S. Mail Carrier, who was dropping off the mail when he and Shannon Moran heard the explosion next door. The Mail Carrier and Shannon immediately made sure the residents were safe. The residents moved temporarily to Cambria Suites until the Appleton Fire Department OK'd the existing building's safety. Thanks too to Ganther Construction, who helped throughout the incident and who are always professional and do a great job. And kudos to the Appleton Fire Department for getting to the site within three minutes. It's good to know that we can count on our fire fighters and police. With gratitude, Century Oaks.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is licensed by the State of Wisconsin Bureau of Quality Assurance as a Class "C" unrestricted community-based residential facility specializing in providing a relaxing lifestyle in a gracious, cheerful environment. The home offers an assisted living residence with modern, upscale living and the amenities of a luxurious, all-inclusive resort. Century Oaks has spacious 600 sq ft suites, the possibility of residents having a favorite pet, meals prepared by a chef, an on-staff RN and on-site Activity Director. A complete list of amenities is available at the website.



For more information about Century Oaks see http://www.CenturyOaksHomes.com or call 920-475-7555.

