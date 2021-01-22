Century Oaks Teams Up with Michiels

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2021 --During this stressful time when assisted living communities are dealing with Covid-19 many communities are quarantined and sheltering in place. But communities still look for ways to brighten up the days of their residents. Such is the case for Century Oaks Assisted Living in Appleton which is hiring Michiels of Menasha to serve up a special meal for Century Oaks residents.



On Monday, January 25, the good folks at Michiels Bar & Grill, a well-known and popular restaurant in Menasha, will join the Century Oaks residents to prepare a special meal to celebrate the new year and take the edge off the trials and tribulations of 2020. Deliciousness will be abundant as residents come together in the dining room for the first time in many months. Michiel's staff and our residents will be Covid tested before this event.



Michiels will be serving prosciutto ham and gouda cheese stuffed chicken with garlic cream sauce over rice. Residents also have their choice of baked haddock with lemon zest and a baked potato. Both meals include vegetables and rolls.



For dessert they have a choice of apple pie with caramel sauce or New York cheese cake with strawberries.



This is Century Oaks' way of giving back to the community and they also extend this offer to other small businesses. If there is a restaurant interested in creating a meal for our residents, please contact Ann at (920) 851-5344.



Located in Appleton at 2100 E Glenhurst, just off Ballard Road, Century Oaks is a full-service residential community that has many features:



- Gated community with walking trail and scenic pond views

- Large spacious, furnished suites

- Walk-in closets with a washer and dry in each suite

- Cleaning services

- Beverages and snacks available 24 hours a day

- Chef-prepared meals

- Free wi-fi in all suites

- Therapy Center and Spa Style Salon

- Big Screen Movie Theatre

- Room service

- Scheduling of medical appointments

- Transportation to and from medical appointments

- Wine and cocktail service with the evening meal

- Onsite physical therapy available

- Onsite healthcare available

- Medication monitoring

- Dementia and memory care

- Locally owned and operated



Residents receive superior service from dedicated, skilled caregivers on duty 24/7. An RN is on staff, and staff members are supported by licensed home health-care nurses.



Philosophy of Care

The Morans and their partners, André Coleman and Shannon Moran, and Century Oaks have great strengths in designing and building residences that create luxurious environments for people to live in. They also take pride in training a stellar staff who not only are excellent caretakers, but who carry the Century Oaks philosophy of listening to people's needs, changing things—for the better—for people with disabilities and seniors, and creating a relaxed, comfortable, lovely and caring atmosphere. And for those residents with dementia, sensory and surroundings are even more important.



About Century Oaks

Century Oaks is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility with a distinguished reputation for superior service spanning nearly two decades. Century Oaks provides a gracious, cheerful home environment that's dedicated to improving residents' quality of life. The Morans started Century Oaks in 1991 after searching for an assisted living home for Jolene's grandmother. Unhappy with the quality of care and options available, they decided to build their own. Since then, they have designed, built and trained staff for more than 22 homes. The Morans want to help make sure those who need assistance with living are well taken care of.



For more information about Century Oaks, visit www.centuryoakshomes.com.