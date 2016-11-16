CEO Branding Firm Ascendant Group Has Been Awarded the 2016 Corporate Brand Strategy Firm of the Year for Excellence in CEO Branding by Wealth and Finance 2016 Business

Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Wealth & Finance International (http://www.wealthandfinance-intl.com) is a monthly publication, dedicated to delivering high quality informative and up-to-the-minute global business content. Developed by a highly skilled team of writers, editors, business insiders and regional industry experts, Wealth & Finance International reports from every corner of the globe to give an exclusive and high end global circulation of 130,000 readers the inside track on the need-to-know news and issues affecting banking, finance, regulation, risk and wealth management in their region.



The Team at Wealth & Finance International interacts with many respected and successful businesses on a daily basis, internationally as well as close to home. As a result, they have set up a select group of in-house professional judges to research businesses all around the world before presenting the above prestigious award … and this year, 2016, Ascendant Group had the privilege of receiving this honor.



By winning the 2016 Wealth & Finance Business Award, Ascendant Group (http://ascendantstrategy.net/), experts in corporate branding and CEO branding, is being recognized as a business that uses "innovative methods and outstanding results, (and Ascendant Group) is changing the way we view their industry and seeing them surge ahead of their competition."



As Wealth and Finance International themselves state: "Rest assured that only the most deserving nominees will walk away with one of our prestigious awards."



So what exactly does Ascendant Group do that garnered the above recognition?



About Ascendant Group

Since 2004, inspired by trust and built on referrals, Ascendant Group specializes in CEO branding and has delivered significant results for a variety of corporations, from multiple-billion-dollar companies based in China to mid-sized U.S. companies, retired athletes, and even early-stage businesses with high growth potential. Ascendant does that by developing an integrated brand strategy and employing a mix of media outreach, strategic social media, leveraging the likes of LinkedIn, offering award winning design work, securing awards, and even getting book deals with national publishers for their exclusive clientele. We have also helped broker strategic alliances, producing signature events and negotiating a book deal.



Raoul Davis, CEO of Ascendant Group, explains: "A strong CEO brand in today's society helps to give emotional staying power to the company in a time when it is harder to differentiate a company's services or product than ever before amongst the crowd of similar products, fast followers, and even those who will clone quickly. They want to give their business to a company with a great reputation… and that reputation begins with the person in charge."



With offices in Newark and Wilmington, Delaware and Cairo, Egypt as well as plans to continue to expand further internationally into the Netherlands, Ascendant Group will look to continue to be the global leader and most integrated CEO branding firm in the world.



