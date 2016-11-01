CEO David Grant of Omni-Lite Industries Explains the Growth of the Aerospace and Military Divisions in the Company

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2016 --CEO David Grant of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (TSXV:OML and OTCQX:OLNCF) was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Podcast with host Everett Jolly. In addition to the company's consistently strong financial metrics, Mr. Grant discussed the company's diverse mission critical products and their material science background. David also went into detail discussing the company's growth in the Aerospace & Military divisions.



"Omni-Lite has been able to develop long term strategic relationships with many of our customers," stated Mr. Grant. "This is translating into multi-year contracts with several Aerospace customers and may lead to additional multi-year contracts within the military and automotive divisions." Listen to the interview by clicking here or the following link: www.upticknewswire.com/david-grant-ceo-for-omni-lite-industries-explains-the-growth-of-their-aerospace-and-military-divisions-in-their-company/



The interview and distribution was paid by Omni-Lite Industries and approved by Mr. Grant. The distribution was sent out to the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show, sponsors, its affiliates and social media distribution platforms.



Except for historical information contained herein this document contains forward-looking statements. These statements contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein.



