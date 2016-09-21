CEO Eric Parkinson of Hannover House, Inc (OTC:HHSE) Talks Media Industry on the Uptick Network

Springdale, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) a full service media company specializing in the production and distribution of feature films for theaters, home video and the Video-On-Demand formats for the North American retail marketplace, appeared on the Stock Day Radio Show Podcast with CEO Everett Jolly to discuss the company's position in the media industry.



"What we're doing at Hannover House on the dynamic front-end is we've re-focused our attention towards higher profile movies that will go to theatres first," said Mr. Parkinson. "There's a rational for going to theaters. The first one is it creates a greater demand on all the ancillaries, from international to home video. The second is … we can go out and spend some money to create greater awareness and visibility for a film theatrically, and that in turn helps us sell more video and helps us get placements at places like Netflix, as well as other cable networks."



Hannover House currently has a major, tent-pole level picture, Mother Goose: Journey to Utopia, in the works, which is set to star Samuel L. Jackson and Shirley MacLaine. With principal photography scheduled to start on December 5th, 2016, the company can release it as early as November 2017.



"The character designs that Dean Jones has already done for us… is really phenomenal. We're pretty excited about it," said Mr. Parkinson. "We think we're going to end up with a good looking film."



About Hannover House

Hannover House is a full service media company, specializing in the production and distribution of feature films onto the DVD format for the North American retail marketplace.



Formed in 1993, Hannover House concentrated it's activities exclusively in the literary, book-publishing industries until '2003 when the company entered into the DVD marketplace. Now, with over 70 DVD titles in active distribution, Hannover House has quickly ascended to a dominant role as a leading, independent distributor of DVD's. The company is particularly noted for its successes in placing DVD titles within mass merchandisers and key chain stores.



Retailers carrying Hannover House products include thousands of independently owned and operated retail video stores and book stores, including Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Blockbuster Video, Borders Group, Fred Meyer Group, Hastings, SAM'S Club, Transworld Group and Wal-Mart as well as all major Internet retailers.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Sections 27A & 21E of the amended Securities and Exchange Acts of 1933-34, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Although the company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these statements included in this press release will prove accurate.



