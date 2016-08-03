CEO's Extensive Experience in SEO Catapults eMarketing Concepts to Upper Echelon of Success

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Venturing out into the wild world of internet marketing can be a daunting task. Numerous companies simply do not understand the nuances of search engine optimization, nor do they recognize the necessary steps to reaching the upper tiers of search engine success. Fortunately, one Los Angeles-based company has an ace in the hole – none other than Jeremy Dickson, CEO of eMarketing Concepts. His knowledge in the internet marketing arena is backed by useful experience, including a lecture two years ago at prestigious Georgetown University. The lecture was given to the university's Technology Management capstone class for Master's Degree students, and centered on Google AdWords, Analytics, PPC management, and a special focus on the fundamentals of profitable online marketing.



"Looking back, I am so grateful I had that experience, and it really helped form me and make me a better leader today," explained Jeremy. He continued, saying "It was such a special experience, and I am grateful to the staff, faculty, and students of Georgetown for having me, and giving me the opportunity to share some of the most valuable aspects of internet marketing to a captive audience – an audience that ultimately represents the future of this country."



Established in 1789, Georgetown is the nation's oldest Catholic and Jesuit University. Drawing upon this legacy, the educators strive to provide students with a world-class learning experience focused on educating the whole person through exposure to different faiths, cultures and beliefs. With distinct Jesuit values and location in Washington, D.C., Georgetown, the Georgetown experience offers students a distinct opportunity to learn, experience, and understand more about the world.



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, eMarketing Concepts was named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014 and a Google Premier Partner in 2016. The internet marketing company specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



