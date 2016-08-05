CEO James C. Katzaroff of Advanced Medical Isotope Corp Interviewed by the Uptick Network Radio Show

Kennewick, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --Advanced Medical Isotope Corp (OTCPK:ADMD), a late stage radiation oncology focused medical device company, today announced that James C. Katzaroff, CEO and Chairman, was interviewed by Everett Jolly on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show.



Mr. Katzaroff discussed the company's medical advancements and treatments using radioimmunotherapy. He also mentions the company diving into the veterinary market with a program at Washington State University in which they are studying cancer in cats.



"What we really want to do is we believe we can save thousands of lives more economically and less barbaric than the things that are out there now," said Katzaroff.



The podcast is currently available for streaming on various platforms, including AudioBoom (www.audioBoom.com) and iHeart Radio (www.iheartradio.com).



About Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation

Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (ADMD) is a late stage radiation oncology focused medical device company engaged in the development of yttrium-90 based brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non resectable tumors. Brachytherapy uses radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope inside or next to the treatment area. The Company intends to outsource material aspects of manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing for its products in the United States and to enter into licensing arrangements outside of the United States, though the Company will evaluate its alternatives before finalizing its plans.



For more information, please visit our website, www.isotopeworld.com.



