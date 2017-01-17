CEO Joey Parsi Talks New Markets, Celebrity Endorsements, and Branded Merchandising

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --CEO Joey Parsi of Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. (OTCQB:GIGL) was interviewed by Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast.



Giggles N' Hugs is the first and only restaurant that offers high-end, organic food and provides active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children. Their proven and unique restaurant attracts over 10,000 individuals a month and as a result, landlords are working hand-in-hand with the company to assist in the expansions of their restaurants.



"During rainy days, our business doubles compared to regular days," said Mr. Parsi. "For us, we're looking at expansions into markets where we see more rain and colder areas."



In addition to expanding into new markets, Mr. Parsi said the company is also working towards celebrity endorsements, thanks to their recent partnership with Michelle Steinberg of dOMAIN Integrated.



"We're working hard to secure funding for additional company and franchised locations, to launch our branded merchandising, and to bring in some very high profile celebrities to get our message and our story out to the world," said Mr. Parsi. "I'm very hopeful for 2017 and beyond."



To listen to the full interview, please click here or the following link: https://upticknewswire.com/joey-parsi-ceo-of-giggles-n-hugs-looking-at-a-breakout-in-2017/



The interview distribution was paid for by Giggles N'Hugs, Inc. (OTCQB:GIGL) and approved by Mr. Parsi. The audio was distributed to Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast sponsors, affiliates and social media platforms.



About Giggles N' Hugs

Giggles N' Hugs is the first and only restaurant that brings together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children. Every Giggles N' Hugs location offers an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere with a dedicated play area that children 10 and younger absolutely love. We feature high-quality menus made from fresh and local foods, nightly entertainment such as magic shows, concerts, puppet shows and face painting, and hugely popular party packages for families that want to do something special.



For more information, visit http://www.gigglesnhugs.com



Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



INVESTORS RELATIONS CONTACT:



Michelle Steinberg

domain New York

601 West 26th St. Suite #1750

New York, NY 10001

212-675-0012



domain Los Angeles

7381 Beverly Blvd. Suite #100

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-549-0012



Joey Parsi - Founder/CEO Giggles N Hugs

Joey@gigglesnhugs.com

http://www.gigglesnhugs.com/



Source: Uptick Newswire